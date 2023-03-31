ArcadeNow in Springdale, Hayes Carll and Melissa Carper play Fayetteville

Amos Cochran, Leoncarloand Serrano-Torres bring one night pop-up music experience, ArcadeNow, Saturday to The Medium in Springdale. Leoncarlo and Serrano-Torres teamed up for the first ArcadeNow in the fall. Since then they have continued to play together as a duo -- recently at the Sundance Film Festival. They are scheduled for the Cannes Film Festival in May. Limited seating is available for Saturday's ArcadeNow, created by the Emmy-nominated composer Cochran, at the venue with the crowd seated around the performers. Tickets are $15 and only available at the door on a first-come, first-served basis. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., show starts at 7 at 214 S. Main St. in Springdale.

ELSEWHERE

Sip and Sing starts at 6:30 p.m. with Dime Box Duo today with Amber & Kevin at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at Tontitown Winery, 33. N. Barrington Road. tontitownwinery.com.

Ultra Suede starts at 5:30 p.m. then Hayes Carll and Melissa Carper perform at 9 p.m. today; Ted Hammig and The Campaign play at 8 p.m. Sunday; Caitlin Rose at 8 p.m. Monday at George's Majestic Lounge, 519 W. Dickson St.georgesmajesticlounge.com/shows.

Remnants perform at 7 p.m. today at JJ's Grill & Chill, 5400 Phoenix Ave., Suite 1, in Fort Smith.

Tao of Lucy, The Keys and Bellwether Sirens play at 8 p.m. Saturday at Meteor Guitar Gallery, 128 W. Central Ave. meteorguitargallery.com Chucky Waggs and the Company of Raggs, and Shilah Molina and the Honky Tonk Flame ring in spring at 8 p.m. March 31 at Kingfish, 262 N. School Ave.

Buddy Shute and the Motivators perform at 6 p.m. Saturday at New Delhi Cafe, 2 N. Main St. in Eureka Springs. buddyshute.com.

Frank Foster plays at 8 p.m. today and Chris Cagle performs at 8 p.m. Saturday at at TempleLive, 200 N. 11th St. 222-6186; fortsmith.templelive.com.

Beth Stockdell plays an album release show for "Beneath the Starry Moonlight" at 5 p.m. Monday at the Fayetteville Public Library.

