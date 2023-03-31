Arkansas’ DB depth shows during spring

FAYETTEVILLE -- Freshman Quincey McAdoo's rocket rise up the cornerback depth chart for the University of Arkansas last season was a strong indicator of the Clarendon native's athleticism and ball skills after he opened the season at wide receiver.

It also showed that the Hogs' cornerback depth behind gambling, attacking pressure which led to a program-record 42 sacks left something to be desired as LaDarrius Bishop was lost for the season with knee surgery and Hudson Clark was needed more at safety.

Senior corner Dwight McGlothern, a 12-game starter last season, doesn't see depth at cover corner being an issue with the Razorbacks hitting the halfway point of spring practice Thursday.

In addition to himself and McAdoo, the Razorbacks brought on Baylor transfer Lorando Johnson, Bishop participated fully in Thursday's practice for the first time this spring, freshman Jaylon Braxton is off to a good start, plus Clark and Malik Chavis have both played the spot and could slide out from safety or nickel to help.

"It's nice having them guys because one of us is going to set the bar, you know, the standard," said McGlothern, whose four interceptions ranked second in the SEC last season. "One person having a good day, that pushes all of us to come together and have a great day as a defensive unit.

"Everybody knows that somebody is behind them trying to take their spot. But at the same time we're working together to win the championship."

In addition to that list of cornerbacks, transfer Jaheim Singletary, who started his career at Georgia, is headed to the hill in the summer. If the Razorbacks add defensive backs during the 15-day transfer portal re-opening on April 15, they are most likely to be safeties.

McGlothern, who is called by the nickname "Nudie" by his teammates, returned for his senior season to boost his stock for the NFL.

"I feel like I needed to learn more, needed a coach that could get hands on and teach me through every mistake I make and better me as a person, honestly," McGlothern said. "Develop me with a better mindset. All of that, honestly."

McGlothern, listed at 6-2, 190 pounds, said he would also like to be more physical.

"A willing tackler," McGlothern said. "Whenever they run, I need to make that tackle. I need to be that person who gets them on the ground without any help. Just going out and showing that I want to do it."

McGlothern said new defensive backs coaches Marcus Woodson, who also serves as co-coordinator behind coordinator Travis Williams, and Deron Wilson pair up well.

"It's very good because both of them are very different styles of coaches," McGlothern said. "One is older and one is younger."

Coach Wilson was around the DB coach that I started out with [at LSU]. He knows a lot. So I learned from him as well. Coach Woodson ... he's been around the game for a long time. He's putting in things he's bringing over here. It's making me a better person and a better player."

McGlothern changed jersey numbers from No. 3 last season to No. 2 for his senior year.

"No. 2 has been with me my whole life," he said. "It's a good chance to get the number back my last year, so I want to make the best of it."

The Razorbacks want to make the best of an attacking style under Williams by keeping their sack numbers up but improving their passing yardage allowed after giving up an NCAA-worst 3,831 passing yards last season. Improved defensive backs play is a must if the Razorbacks are to improve their standing in the SEC West.

The Razorbacks worked outside Thursday in shoulder pads and shorts on a pleasant, sunny afternoon for spring practice No. 8 with the temperature in the low 70s. Arkansas will don full pads for a lengthy, closed scrimmage Saturday that might stretch to 150-plus plays.

Receiver Isaiah Sategna had another strong day, particularly during the lengthy two-wideouts versus three-defensive backs coverage drills. Sategna snared everything in his catch radius, showed separation on deeper balls and used his cutting ability to juke past defenders on a couple of plays.

Sategna's best catch was an over-the-shoulder deep ball from KJ Jefferson down the right sideline on which he got a foot down before going out of bounds.

One of the period's top plays came when Andrew Armstrong went deep down the right sideline and brought in a pass from Cade Fortin with two defenders in on the action.

The play after defensive backs coach Marcus Woodson told cornerback Lorando Johnson to run a snap against the slot receiver, Johnson produced a pass breakup on a Malachi Singleton pass for Kamron Bibby. Johnson came to the sideline with a victorious holler after that play.

During a team session in period 8, both Taurean Carter and Trajan Jeffcoat got pressure on Jefferson in the first set of downs. Jefferson completed a screen pass to Raheim Sanders on the first snap of the period, but had Jefferson been "live," Carter's quick pressure might have stoned the play. Jeffcoat forced Jefferson out of the pocket and broke up the play.

From an injury perspective, defensive tackle Cam Ball (high ankle sprain) joined the rehab group Thursday, as did defensive back RJ Johnson.