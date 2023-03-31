Arkansas Joint Budget Committee advances $5,000 stipends for some law enforcement officers

LITTLE ROCK -- The Joint Budget Committee on Thursday endorsed a proposal from the House and Senate to pay one-time $5,000 stipends to certified law enforcement officers at higher education institutions, the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission, the Arkansas Department of Transformation and Shared Services, the Arkansas Department of Agriculture, the Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism, and the secretary of state.

The proposal is aimed at paying stipends to law enforcement officers who didn't receive stipends from the state last year, said Joint Budget Committee co-chairman state Rep. Lane Jean, R-Magnolia.

The proposal is an amendment that the Joint Budget Committee voted to add to House Bill 1096, an appropriation for the state Department of Finance and Administration disbursing office in fiscal 2024, which starts July 1. House Speaker Matthew Shepherd, R-El Dorado, and Senate President Pro Tempore Bart Hester, R-Cave Springs, proposed the amendment.

The proposal would grant $13.2 million in spending authority to the finance department for the law enforcement stipends.

Under the proposal, the agencies of these law enforcement officers would be required to submit to the state's chief fiscal officer a list of authorized positions of all certified law enforcement officers employed on July 1, 2023. Any additional certified law enforcement officers hired by these agencies after July 1, 2023, and prior to Sept. 30, 2023, would be eligible for the stipends as requested by these state agencies.

If a stipend awarded to a state employee would have the effect of exceeding the maximum pay level for the grade assigned to the employee's classification, the increased compensation would not be considered as exceeding the maximum-authorized salary for that grade under this proposal.

In last year's fiscal session, the Legislature and then Gov. Asa Hutchinson enacted Act 224 of 2022 to grant one-time stipends to full-time city and county law enforcement officers, state parole and probation officers, and state troopers in fiscal 2023, which started July 1, 2022.

Under Act 224 of 2022, full-time and city and county certified law enforcement officers and state Department of Corrections probation and parole officers, who are certified, would receive one-time $5,000 stipends and state troopers would get one-time $2,000 stipends.

Act 224 of 2022 required the state's chief fiscal officer to transfer $50 million from the state's general revenue allotment reserve fund to a law enforcement stipend grant fund to provide funding for the stipends.

From the $50 million set aside for law enforcement stipends, about $36.8 million has been distributed and about $13.1 remains, finance department spokesman Scott Hardin said.

MINIMUM SALARIES FOR OFFICERS

In a voice vote, the Joint Budget Committee's Special Language Subcommittee on Thursday rejected a proposal that would require cities and counties to pay full-time law enforcement officers, certified by the Arkansas Commission on Law Enforcement and Standards, a minimum base salary of $50,000 a year.

The proposal is an amendment proposed by Rep. Andrew Collins, D-Little Rock, to House Bill 1096.

Collins told the subcommittee that the average starting minimum salary for law enforcement officers in the state is about $33,360 a year and law enforcement officers deserve a minimum salary of $50,000 a year.

Low salaries are the biggest hurdle to retaining and recruiting law enforcement officers and policing has the biggest impact on reducing crime, he said.

The Legislature already has enacted Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders' LEARNS Act to boost the minimum teacher salary from $36,000 to $50,000 a year, and "our law enforcement officers deserve that as well," he said.

Collins' proposed amendment would require the state's chief fiscal officer to transfer $100 million from the state's general revenue allotment reserve fund to a newly created law enforcement raises sub-fund.

Collins said $70 million of the state funds would go to municipalities and $30 million would go to the counties to increase the salaries of full-time certified law enforcement officers.

Hickey said Collins' proposal is not part of the discussion among legislative leaders in the Republican-dominated Legislature. But Collins said his proposal is worth considering when the cost of a new prison and longer sentences are steep and increased policing reduces crime.

SECURITY FOR LIEUTENANT GOVERNOR

The Joint Budget Committee' Special Language Subcommittee on Thursday endorsed Hester's proposal that would change state law so the Arkansas State Police would no longer be responsible for safety and security of the lieutenant governor.

Act 422 of 1973 requires state police to provide security for the governor and lieutenant governor and their families.

The subcommittee's approval of Hester's proposal came after the subcommittee initially rejected in a voice vote the proposal from Hester. The subcommittee later expunged the initial vote to clear the way for another vote on the proposal and approved the proposal in a voice vote.

Hester's proposal is an amendment to Senate Bill 18, the appropriation for the lieutenant governor's office in fiscal 2024.

The Joint Budget Committee's personnel subcommittee on Wednesday night endorsed the other part of Hester's amendment that would add two security officers with maximum-authorized salaries of $75,000 to Lt. Gov. Leslie Rutledge's appropriation for the next fiscal year.

Hester's amendment to Senate Bill 18 also would increase the Republican lieutenant governor's appropriation by $200,000 to $543,438 in fiscal 2024. The initial version of SB18 would appropriate $343,438 to the lieutenant governor's office and include a chief of staff/legal counsel, communications/policy director and executive assistant/scheduler.

Hester told the personnel subcommittee Wednesday night the increased appropriation for Rutledge's office would pay for the salary and benefits for the two security officers and it would be cheaper than using four state police troopers as Rutledge's security detail at a cost of $650,000.

Rutledge told the personnel subcommittee on Wednesday night that she decided to use the state police security detail as lieutenant governor after she received numerous threats due to actions that she took as the state's attorney general during the previous eight years. She said Hester's proposal doesn't include equipment and a vehicle for the two security officers, and it's less costly for the state police to provide security for her.

GAME AND FISH PAY PLAN

The Joint Budget Committee on Thursday voted to advance the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission appropriation for the next fiscal year, which includes an overhaul of the commission's pay plan for the agency's employees.

The bill is Senate Bill 15.

Under the commission's proposed pay plan overhaul for fiscal 2024 starting July 1, commission Director Austin Booth said in a letter dated March 22 to the Joint Budget Committee co-chair that the director's position would have no increase in the maximum-authorized salary and the maximum-authorized salaries for enforcement positions would increase by 20% over fiscal 2023.

The maximum-authorized salary for no other position would increase by more than 10% with one exception, which is the licensing specialist title that would receive a 25% increase in the maximum-authorized salary, he said.

"The changes reflected in this update are based on the agency's March 15, 2023, testimony feedback," Booth wrote in his letter.

The updated plan would allow the commission to take the first steps in modernizing its classification and compensation of positions that was last done 13 years ago, he said.

"We look forward to the opportunity for continued work with this body to ensure the AGFC compensation and classification plan stays competitive and allows for retention and the rewarding of performance," he said.

On March 15, several state lawmakers zeroed in on the commission's initial proposal to raise the maximum-authorized salary of the commission's director from $152,638 to $277,100 a year, of the commission's chief of staff from $124,275 to $195,131 a year, and the commission's deputy directors from $122,957 to $182,250 a year.

Under SB15, the commission director's maximum-authorized salary would be $152,638, the chief of staff's maximum-authorized salary would be $136,703 and the deputy directors' maximum-authorized salary would be $135,253 in fiscal 2024.

Booth's salary is $145,706 a year, while commission chief of staff Chris Racey's salary is $116,200 a year, according to the Arkansas Transparency website. The website shows that commission deputy directors Benjamin Batten and Bradley Carner's salaries are $100,139 a year each, and deputy director Spencer Griffith's salary is $100,076 a year.

On March 15, state Rep. Jim Wooten, R-Beebe, questioned whether the commission is recommending paying the commission's director $277,100 a year. Commission Chairman Bobby Martin responded, "We are not setting any salary today. This is only the range cap."