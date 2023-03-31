ASC announces lineup for April

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas' April events will include A Cabaret Event, University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff Jazz Ensemble and volunteer night among other programs.

Stained Glass Class with Aida Ayers -- Noon-2 p.m. April 1, 8, 15, and 22

ASC will host a Stained Glass Class with artist-in-residence Aida Ayers from noon to 2 p.m. Saturdays, April 1, 8, 15, and 22 at The ARTSpace on Main, 623 S. Main St. The cost is $185 for ASC members and $222 for nonmembers. The event is for ages 12 and older, according to a news release.

This class is an introduction to stained glass. No experience is necessary. Participants will learn to safely create a copper foil project with an introduction to pattern creation, glass cutting, grinding, copper-foil application, and soldering.

To register, visit asc701.org/class/stained-glass or call (870) 536-3375. Details: Rachael Bynum at rbynum@asc701.org.

ART Night on the Block -- 5-8 p.m. April 7

The public is invited to celebrate the Delta and its rich musical heritage during Art Night on the Block, an event for all ages from 5-8 p.m. April 7, at The ARTSpace on Main.

The evening will feature an opening reception for "A Cast of Blues" created by artists Sharon McConnell-Dickerson and Ken Murphy, and curated by Chuck Haddix -- featuring resin-cast masks and color photographs of blues legends. The exhibition, accompanied by Braille labels and hung at a height suitable for mobility devices, is fully accessible to all visitors, according to the release.

The evening will also feature a live concert by the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff Jazz Ensemble during a special, free Live@5 event, and a chance to view the partner exhibition, "The Freedom & Blues Exhibit," at the UAPB Business Incubator, 615 S. Main St. The exhibit is by artists from Pine Bluff and UAPB and curated by Jimmy Cunningham Jr., tourism director at Pine Bluff. The exhibit features more than 60 portraits of blues greats from the Delta Rhythm & Bayous Highway.

ASC will offer additional music-related art activities to participate in as well. ID is required and wristbands will be provided for alcoholic beverages.

"A Cast of Blues" is organized and toured by ExhibitsUSA, a national part of the Mid-America Arts Alliance, and in partnership with The Music Education Initiative and the Pine Bluff Advertising and Promotion Commission. Live@5 is sponsored by MK Distributors.

Opening Reception: "A Cast of Blues" -- April 7

ASC will host an opening reception for its newest exhibition, "A Cast of Blues" at The ARTSpace on Main's Loft Gallery from 5-8 p.m. April 7. The exhibition will be on view through May 25.

The exhibition highlights the rich musical heritage in the Delta. "A Cast of Blues" features 15 resin-cast masks of blues legends by Sharon McConnell-Dickerson and 15 color photographs of performers and of juke joints by Ken Murphy. McConnell-Dickerson, who is visually impaired, set out to discover the face behind the music she loves.

Her work "captures the flesh, muscle, bone, hair and subtle expressions of emotion," according to a news release.

This exhibition is sponsored by Explore Pine Bluff, curated by Chuck Haddix, and organized and toured by ExhibitsUSA, part of Mid-America Arts Alliance.

Live@5, featuring UAPB Jazz Ensemble -- April 7

ASC will host the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff Jazz Ensemble from 5-7 p.m. April 7 during ASC's long-running Live@5 concert series. The show will take place in The ARTSpace on Main's ART Yard, 623 S. Main St.

The Jazz Ensemble tours locally and nationally, performing a variety of styles including swing, contemporary and funk.

This month's concert is free and open to all ages. Complimentary alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages will be provided to those ages 21 and older with photo identification.

ASC hosts jazz, blues and rock & roll musicians on the first Friday of every month from February to December. This event is sponsored by M.K. Distributors.

Second Saturday Family FunDay: Family Cooking --April 8

Join ASC for a family cooking course with Faith Anaya from 1-3 p.m. April 8 at ASC, 701 S. Main St. Anaya will teach three simple, nutritious snack recipes that families can enjoy and prepare together.

ASC's Second Saturday Family FunDay program offers monthly, hands-on arts and science activities. The event is led by visiting artists, art educators and ASC staff. Family FunDay is sponsored by The Pine Bluff Area Community Foundation, an affiliate of the Arkansas Community Foundation.

ART WORKS Presents: A Cabaret Event --April 14

The community is invited to ASC's ART WORKS Presents: A Cabaret Event hosted by Lindsey Collins from 6-8 p.m. April 14. Entry is $5 for ASC members and students and $10 for nonmembers.

Patrons can enjoy performances by ASC volunteer performers at the Adam B. Robinson Jr. Black Box Theater, 627 S. Main St. Audience members will have the opportunity to show off their own vocal and instrumental talents and have the opportunity to win prizes. Drinks and snacks will be available for purchase.

Yoga in The Loft with FloEssence -- 1:30-3 p.m. April 15

Ages 13 and older are invited to exercise and relax with certified yoga instructor FloEssence every third Saturday of the month from 1:30-3 p.m. during Yoga in the Loft. The next session is April 15. This class is part of ASC's Flex Pay program, with $15 being the recommended price. Yoga in the Loft takes place in the Loft Gallery at the ARTSpace on Main, 623 S. Main St.

FloEssence will lead participants through an hour of yoga followed by guided meditation. New and experienced practitioners are welcome.

Advanced registration is required by signing up at asc701.org/yoga or calling (870) 536-3375. Participants may use provided yoga mats or bring their own. Patrons are asked to wear yoga-appropriate attire. Details: Rachael Bynum at rbynum@asc701.org. The event is sponsored by Angela White Smith with eXp Realty.

"Charlotte's Web" -- April 20-23

ASC will present "Charlotte's Web" at 7:30 p.m. April 20-22, and 2 p.m. April 23. This Catherine M. Bellamy Theater production is based on the book by E.B. White and adapted for the stage by Joseph Robinette. It is directed by Kayla Earnest, Keiren Minter and Kourtlynn Pinkins.

"Wilbur may be the runt of the litter, but he's a rambunctious and lovable pig who captures the heart of a little girl, Fern Arable. When Wilbur grows too big, he's sent to reside on a farm owned by Fern's uncle. Wilbur discovers his eventual fate, and it's up to a wise and kind-hearted spider named Charlotte to hatch a plan to save him," according to a synopsis of the play.

Tickets are $13 for ASC members and seniors, $18 for nonmembers, and $10 for students, and can be purchased at asc701.org/theater/charlottes-web. For more information or to inquire about daytime performances for school showings, contact Theater Programs Manager Lindsey Collins at lcollins@asc701.org or (870) 536-3375.

Auditions: "The Last Five Years"-- April 22

ASC will host auditions for the musical, "The Last Five Years," from noon to 5 p.m. April 22. Performances are scheduled for June 22-25. Auditions are open to ages 17 and older. No theater experience is required. Auditions will be in the Adam B. Robinson Jr. Black Box Theater at 627 S. Main St.

This production was written and composed by Jason Robert Brown and will be directed by Bethany Gere.

"This intimate musical chronicles a five-year relationship between Jamie, a rising novelist, and Cathy, a struggling actress. Expressed through the evocative music and lyrics of Jason Robert Brown, the timeline is traced from opposite directions beginning with Cathy's lament at the end of their marriage, while Jamie starts at the earliest moment of their romance. Their experiences intersect in the middle where they share a wedding song. 'The Last Five Years' is made of touching revelations about the pervasive joys and stresses that emerge when two creative people fall in love," according to a synopsis.

Auditions are by appointment only. To register, visit asc701.org/auditions. For more information, contact Theater Programs Manager Lindsey Collins at lcollins@asc701.org or (870) 536-3375.

Arts & Science Center Volunteer Night -- April 27

Patrons are invited to join ASC as it honors the hard work and commitment of its volunteers during an awards ceremony at 6 p.m. April 27, on the Catherine M. Bellamy Theater stage at ASC's home building, 701 S. Main St.

Drinks and light hors d'oeuvres will be served during this free event. The public is invited to attend. The event is sponsored by MK Distributors.

Beginners Jewelry Workshop: Beaded Bracelets -- April 28

ASC will host a beginners jewelry workshop, focused on creating beaded bracelets, from 5:30–7:30 p.m. April 28 at The ARTSpace on Main.

Jeweler Mary Pat Tate will teach the craftsmanship in beaded bracelets. Tate will teach two different ways to make bracelets using the connector loop. Students will make two handmade bracelets to take home and gain the skills to make many more.

Tate has fashioned jewelry for the past two decades and repurposes found objects with precious metals to make one-of-a-kind pieces.

The cost is $20 for ASC members and $25 for nonmembers. Participants must be 16 years or older. To register, visit asc701.org/adult-classes or call (870) 536-3375. For more information, contact Rachael Bynum at rbynum@asc701.org.

