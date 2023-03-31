STATE DIVISION I BASEBALL PREVIEWS

Arkansas State at Texas State

WHEN 6 p.m. Central today

WHERE Bobcat Ballpark, San Marcos, Texas

RECORDS ASU 8-14, 0-4 Sun Belt Conference; Texas State 17-8, 3-3

STARTING PITCHERS Game 1: LHP Hunter Draper (0-2, 5.76 ERA); Texas State RHP Levi Wells (4-1, 3.60 ERA). Game 2: ASU RHP Kyler Carmack (1-1, 2.67 ERA); Texas State RHP Zeke Wood (1-1, 4.98 ERA). Game 3: ASU TBA; Texas State RHP Tony Robie (3-0, 4.19 ERA).

COACHES Tommy Raffo (349-408-1 in 15th season at ASU and overall); Steven Trout (99-62 in fourth season at Texas State and overall)

SERIES Series tied 14-14

TV None

RADIO KNEA-FM, 95.3, in Jonesboro

INTERNET ESPN-Plus

SHORT HOPS ASU snapped a nine-game losing streak Tuesday night with a 10-5 win at Central Arkansas. ... Texas State swept the teams' three-game series last March in Jonesboro. ... Bobcats starting pitchers Levi Wells and Zeke Wood were preseason All-Sun Belt honorees along with outfielder Jose Gonzalez.

THE WEEK AHEAD

TODAY at Texas State, 6 p.m. Central

SATURDAY at Texas State, 2:30 p.m. Central

SUNDAY at Texas State, noon Central

MONDAY Off

TUESDAY at Arkansas, 6 p.m.

WEDNESDAY Off

THURSDAY Troy, 6 p.m.

Central Arkansas vs. Queens (N.C.)

WHEN 6 p.m. Central today

WHERE Bear Stadium, Conway

RECORDS UCA 11-14, 3-3 ASUN; Queens 5-20, 1-5

STARTING PITCHERS Game 1: UCA RHP Lucas Greer (0-0, 4.15 ERA); Queens RHP Daniel Bagwell (0-2, 9.30 ERA). Game 2: UCA RHP Jesse Barker (3-1, 2.57 ERA); Queens RHP Jeffery Maidhof (1-4, 9.21 ERA). Game 3: UCA RHP Oliver Laufman (0-1, 5.68 ERA); Queens RHP Zach Kelly (0-4, 10.54 ERA)

COACHES Nick Harlan (34-43 in second season at UCA and overall); Ross Steedley (43-63 in third season at Queens and overall)

SERIES First meeting

TV None

RADIO KUCA-FM, 91.3, in Conway

INTERNET None

THE WEEK AHEAD

TODAY Queens, 6 p.m.

SATURDAY Queens, 4 p.m.

SUNDAY Queens, noon

MONDAY Off

TUESDAY Off

WEDNESDAY Off

THURSDAY at Liberty, 5 p.m. Central

UALR at SE Missouri State

WHAT Doubleheader

WHEN 1 p.m. Central on Saturday

WHERE Capaha Field, Cape Girardeau, Mo.

RECORDS UALR 13-8, 3-0 Ohio Valley Conference; Southeast Missouri State 13-14, 2-1

STARTING PITCHERS Game 1: UALR RHP Jackson Wells (3-1, 1.15 ERA); Southeast Missouri State LHP Noah Niznik (2-2, 3.48 ERA). Game 2: UALR RHP Preston Davis (3-1, 3.46 ERA); Southeast Missouri State RHP Payton Lawrence (2-0, 3.81 ERA). Game 3: UALR RHP Noah Burkey (0-0, 5.01 ERA); Southeast Missouri State LHP Haden Dow (1-1, 3.86 ERA).

COACHES Chris Curry (187-224 in ninth season at UALR and overall); Andy Sawyers (168-154 in 7th season at Southeast Missouri State and overall)

SERIES SE Missouri State leads 6-3

TV None

RADIO None

INTERNET ESPN-Plus

SHORT HOPS UALR and Southeast Missouri State have played nine times since 1996 but haven't met in almost a decade, with the Trojans snatching a 1-0 win on Feb. 18, 2014. ... Today's game was moved to Saturday as part of a doubleheader because of the threat of severe weather in the Cape Girardeau, Mo., area. ... The Redhawks have won 30-plus games each of the past two seasons and earned the Ohio Valley's automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament last season. ... UALR and Southeast Missouri State rank first and second, respectively, in team ERA among Ohio Valley squads, with Jackson Wells' 1.15 ERA tops among all individuals.

THE WEEK AHEAD

TODAY Off

SATURDAY at SE Missouri State (DH), 1 p.m. Central

SUNDAY at SE Missouri State, 1 p.m.

MONDAY Off

TUESDAY at La.-Monroe, 6 p.m. Central

WEDNESDAY Off

THURSDAY Tennessee-Martin, 6 p.m.

Grambling State at Arkansas-Pine Bluff

WHEN Noon and 4 p.m., Saturday

WHERE Torii Hunter Baseball Complex, Pine Bluff

RECORDS Grambling State 9-15, 5-1 Southwestern Athletic Conference; UAPB 8-16, 1-5

STARTING PITCHERS N/A

COACHES Davin Pierre (35-46 in second season at Grambling State and overall); Carlos James (187-322-1 in 13th season at UAPB and overall)

SERIES Grambling State leads 33-32

TV None

RADIO None

INTERNET uapblionsroar.com

SHORT HOPS In its past three games against UAPB, Grambling State has outscored the Golden Lions 45-18. The Tigers have won six of the past seven head-to-head matchups overall. ... UAPB has dropped five consecutive games, which matches its season high that was set when it started the year 0-5. ... Grambling State's Trevor Hatton leads the Southwestern Athletic Conference in runs batted in with 39. While the sophomore also tops all league hitters in strikeouts (35), he also ranks eighth in hits (33), ninth in triples (2) and tied for first in home runs (7). ... The Golden Lions are set to play four straight games away from home following this weekend's series. They'll play three games at Alcorn State on April 6-8 before traveling to Conway on April 11 to face the University of Central Arkansas.

THE WEEK AHEAD

TODAY Off

SATURDAY Grambling State* (DH), noon

SUNDAY vs. Grambling State*, 1 p.m.

MONDAY Off

TUESDAY Off

WEDNESDAY Off

THURSDAY at Alcorn State*, 6 p.m.

*SWAC game