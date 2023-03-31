Central Arkansas Library System weighing fundraising campaign to supplement budget for Main Library overhaul

Officials at the Central Arkansas Library System are considering pursuing a capital campaign that would solicit contributions from donors in order to supplement the budget for the planned renovation of the Main Library in downtown Little Rock.

A feasibility study is expected to assess whether such a campaign could succeed, library system board members were told during a meeting on Thursday.

The Main Library, located at 100 S. Rock St., is scheduled to close sometime this fall so the remodeling work can occur. The branch likely will reopen in 2025.

A team of architects are overseeing the renovation. CDI Contractors has been tapped to execute the construction work.

Eliza Borne, the library system's director of development, said that as plans for the Main Library renovation have progressed and in light of early cost estimates, "it has become clear that to fully realize the vision for the project," library officials need more than the $20 million they have allocated.

She put the estimated fundraising goal at $3 million to $5 million. To her knowledge, library officials have never run a capital campaign, and certainly not one at this scale, Borne told board members.

Over the next few months, officials will conduct a feasibility study to determine if enough likely donors exist for the capital campaign to succeed.

Borne said officials plan to engage Library Strategies Consulting Group, a nonprofit based in St. Paul, Minn.

The process will include the creation of a steering committee "to help us review and refine a case statement" laying out the vision and goals for the project, Borne said.

Members of the steering committee also are expected to help draft a list of prospective donors to interview.

During the interview process, which will be managed by the consultants, officials plan to receive feedback from potential donors and evaluate their interest in supporting the project with a major gift, according to Borne.

The work will culminate in a feasibility report with findings and recommendations that will help guide the library system with regard to a decision on a capital campaign, she said.

The study is expected to cost about $23,000, plus travel expenses for the consultants to come to Little Rock, according to Borne.

During the board meeting Thursday, the library system's Executive Director Nate Coulter suggested it was not a foregone conclusion that the feasibility study will result in a recommendation to pursue the capital campaign based on a recent conversation with the consultants.

Should they decide against pursuing a capital campaign at the conclusion of the feasibility study, library administrators will have to make some decisions about "what the final budget of the project is going to be and what needs to be scaled back," Borne said.

One element she has heard mentioned repeatedly is additional work on the library's roof tied to the creation of a roof garden or more programming space, she said.

In a May 2022 referendum, Little Rock voters authorized extending and lowering a library system capital-improvement millage from 1.8 mills to 1.3 mills.

The outcome cleared the way for the library system to refinance bonds and thereby generate some $22 million to spend on the remodeling of the Main Library, the acquisition of a bookmobile and more.

Library officials and architects earlier this week traveled to Tulsa, Oklahoma, to examine a renovated downtown library there with an eye to the redesign of the Main Library as well as the Sue Cowan Williams Library, another branch set to be renovated.

Another trip is expected to take officials to Columbus, Ohio, to see another library in May.

On Thursday evening, officials held a public meeting in the Main Library's Darragh Center to share the vision for the branch overhaul and to hear attendees' ideas -- the second such session this month.