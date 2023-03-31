Ivy Center plans ACT Boot Camp

The Ivy Center for Education will host a free virtual ACT Boot Camp from 6-8 p.m. April 11. The facilitator is Charity Smith-Allen and her team from Fetterman & Associates. The ACT will be administered April 15, according to a news release.

The ZOOM ID is 85682964187 with Pass Code 351061. For details, send an email to mattie1908@msn.com or kencol1@msn.com. The sponsor is the Pine Bluff Area Community Foundation.

Cherry Street church sets giveaway

Cherry Street AME Zion Church, 800 S. Cherry St., will have a giveaway at 9 a.m. April 8. There will be clothes, small appliances, and other items given away on a first come, first served basis. The church is at the corner of Eighth Avenue and Cherry Street. The community is invited to attend. Everything will be free and the event is sponsored by the trustees, according to a news release.

Southeast historical society to meet

The Southeast Junior/Senior High School Historical Society is scheduled to meet at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Donald W. Reynolds Community Services Center, 211 W. Third Avenue. All Southeast alumni are invited to attend. Progress updates status will be provided, according to a news release.

The agenda includes updates on the gym status, Arkansas Historical Preservation, developing a business plan, securing 501 (c)(3) status. committees progress reports: finance, alumni and friends survey, facility use, memorabilia and historical artifacts, nominations for board positions representing all classes 1959-1970. A demonstration of The Panther Newsletter will be unveiled.

Agency to give away food April 8

The Delta Network Food Bank of Pine Bluff will host its Drive-Thru Hunger Relief Distribution from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 8 on the Pine Bluff Convention Center parking lot.

Tyson Foods will donate a truckload of chicken. Residents must be registered to receive the food and registration forms will be available on site, according to a news release. Participants are asked to remain in their vehicles. Vehicles will line up down Eighth Avenue and drive through the north access to the convention center, receive the food, and follow the directions of the traffic directors.

The Delta Regional Community Services Outreach Network Inc. and its Delta Network Food Bank run a Tyson Foods Community Partner Pantry and will coordinate the event.

Financial donations are also accepted. Checks may be sent payable to Delta Network Inc. P.O. Box 20278, White Hall, AR, 71612, or by Cash App: $DeltaNetwork. Delta Network is a 501(c)(3) tax exempt non-profit organization. All donations are tax deductible. Louis Ross is the chief executive officer of the network and Jacqueline Ross is the director. Details: (870) 536-2424.

Citizen's police academy starts April 4

The Pine Bluff Police Department will begin its 40th session of the Citizen's Police Academy on April 4. The academy, which is free, will meet from 6-8 p.m. Tuesdays for eight weeks at Southeast Arkansas College, according to a news release.

"Light refreshments will be served along with answers to all your burning questions including timely in-sights as to the who, what, when, where, how, and why of the police department and our justice system all served interestingly by law enforcement professionals, lawyers, judges, and real crime scene technicians," said Deputy Chief Shirley Warrior of the PBPD Service Division.

Topics and featured speakers April 4-25 include:

Orientation -- PBPD Chief Denise Richardson, Assistant Chief Kelven Hadley, Deputy Chief Shirley Warrior, Lt. Hosea Thompson and Officer Helen Irby.

Police Career (Beginning the Career, Taking the First Steps) -- Sgt. Desiree Shy.

First Duty Assignment -- Lt. David DeFoor.

Circuit Court -- Judge Jodi Raines Dennis.

Jack Jones Juvenile Justice System -- Bo Hudson.

Prosecution/Jefferson County Prosecuting Attorney's Office -- Jefferson County Prosecutor Kyle Hunter.

Legal Defense/Public Defender Commission -- Jefferson County Director Sandra Phillips.

Juvenile Court -- Judge Earnest Brown.

Emergency Communications -- Operations Manager Doris Golden.

Upon completion of the academy, attendees will be honored with a graduation banquet and certificate. Graduation will be held May 30.

Persons wishing to attend may obtain a registration form from the Pine Bluff Police Department at 200 E. Eighth Ave. or call (870) 730-2086 to receive a form. Space will be limited to the first 30 individuals who apply.