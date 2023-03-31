Compelling danger

For most of U.S. history, and virtually all world history, compulsory public education never existed. As an American tradition, it's about the same age as the automobile. And its existence now, distorted from decades of bureaucratic and legislative largesse, needs reconsideration.

Part of the original reasoning for requiring children to start school by age 6 and remain enrolled until the latter teenage years was to end abusive child labor practices of the late 19th and early 20th centuries. Such widespread exploitation by employers has long since ceased. And yet coercive compulsory-education laws are more commonplace than ever.

Unfortunately, so is student violence, which creates a conundrum that is burgeoning into a crisis. Why are children forced to attend institutions whose ability to protect them from violence is more suspect than ever? And whose management and leadership decisions, unlike private non-educational organizations, are never held liable?

The latest impetus for this discussion comes out of Denver, where a student at the city's largest high school shot and wounded two administrators before fleeing and killing himself.

East High School in Denver has a long history of student violence, and an equally long record of trying to deal with it. Its board previously banned armed police on campus, and promptly reversed that decision following last week's shooting.

The school had also implemented a "safety plan," under which the student shooter was being searched daily for weapons because of "past behavior." Law enforcement records show that at least part of that past behavior included criminal convictions and--breaking news alert--previously bringing guns to campus.

But that was at another school, from which he was expelled.

If compulsory-education laws have come to mean that schools should force violent criminals into classrooms full of innocent victims-in-waiting, it's time to change the law.

It's sheer nonsense, in the name of education, to declare that all criminals under the age of 18 who aren't in prison must be essentially "incarcerated" in classrooms during school hours. And it's hardly a "safety plan" to compel the attendance of a teenage criminal so dangerous that he must be searched for guns every day. That's an "asking for trouble" plan.

What other public environs would ever think to require a known gun criminal on site daily, with the full knowledge and understanding that a bodily search was necessary because of well-documented risk and likelihood that he might be armed and dangerous?

And, even more absurdly, to require all such dangerous juveniles from the area inside, right alongside hordes of unaware and unsuspecting customers?

Restaurants, retail shops, office buildings, factories--all these places do the exact opposite. Once an individual has been determined to be a criminal threat, particularly if he's demonstrated violent tendencies, he's promptly banned from the premises. The legal standard of proactive protection goes even higher if children are frequently present. When necessary, court orders are obtained to mandate separation under force of law.

Indeed, commercial establishments that fail to take reasonable measures to protect their customers from risks they know of in advance open themselves up to calamitous liability.

Forcing attendance from a student that school officials believe will bring a gun to school unless thoroughly searched isn't protecting other classmates--it's putting them continually in peril.

The heart-wrenching news out of Nashville this week is a reminder that just as children don't check their rights at the schoolhouse door, neither do scheming suicidal killers respect that threshold. Whether mass shooters or family annihilators, deranged murderers with detailed plans of attack and death wishes are abominable aberrations who defy all laws, policies and civil norms.

But that's not the case for the bulk of school violence. Teenage gang members and drug dealers don't carry guns because they're mentally ill; they lucidly choose lawlessness. The typical bully is fully sane; he's also just mean, selfish and/or insecure. Juvenile criminals are often the offspring of adult criminals, and are acting from example, not from lack of rational will.

The frequent excuse failing public schools make is that they "must take all comers," and therein lies the existential problem. Compelling attendance for kids has become government schools' focus to the exclusion of educating them.

If "all comers" are presumed to include all criminals under 18, it can no longer be considered surprising that classroom instruction gets disrupted, facilities get vandalized, students get harassed and assaulted and raped, and the gunplay in surrounding neighborhoods routinely finds its way onto school campuses.

Reforming compulsory education does not mean abandoning the idea of universal education--what it means is simply that criminally violent juveniles must first be taught not to be violent or criminal. Otherwise they can never get any education at all.

Even worse, they will sabotage the education of (and sometimes physically harm) others as well.

Compulsory education and the juvenile-justice system were both born in a very different time, and neither have adapted effectively to the enormous upheaval of violence in society.

A tandem reform effort that re-imagined an innovative, progressive and compassionate version of the reformatory school concept could work wonders at reducing student violence--and improving both safety and learning--in regular schools.

Dana D. Kelley is a freelance writer from Jonesboro.