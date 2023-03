Marriages

Jackie Harrison, 25, of Pine Bluff and Serena Callahan, 17, of White Hall.

Jerode Dickerson, 41, and Michelle Carter, 41, both of Little Rock.

Terry Branstetter, 28, and Bethany Jones, 26, both of Sherwood.

Christian Gillum, 25, and Christie Elliott, 24, both of Little Rock.

Steven Woods, 51, and Lisa Stewart, 42, both of Little Rock.

Frank Lawrence, 67, and Christen Linn, 42, both of North Little Rock.

Divorces

FILED

23-1153. Regina Johnson v. Richard Johnson.

23-1154. James Williams v. Elizabeth Hardin.

23-1157. Sharon Simnacher v. David Simnacher.

23-1159. Lisa Knox v. Ali Knox.

GRANTED

22-253. Latasha Torrence v. Brent Torrence Sr.

22-1412. Patrina Johnson v. Jermaine Vasquez.

22-2220. Tedra Robinson v. Kenneth Robinson Sr.

22-3003. Christine Whitmire v. Brian Whitmire.

22-3488. Gregory Spradlin v. Robyn Friday.

22-3976. April Gulledge-Foster v. Jimmie Foster.

22-4121. Kristina Henderson v. Laverne Henderson Jr.

23-487. Jonathan Ten Broek v. Metzli Ten Broek.

23-617. Roderick Woods v. Jennifer Woods.