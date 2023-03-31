Devo Davis declares for draft, maintains college eligibility

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas guard Davonte "Devo" Davis has declared for the NBA Draft while maintaining his college eligibility.

The Jacksonville native made the announcement Friday night in a post to his social media accounts. He is the second Razorback to declare for the draft this week, joining freshman guard Nick Smith, who did so Thursday.

Forward Trevon Brazile announced Thursday he will return for the 2023-24 season.

“Since picking up a basketball for the first time, I had two dreams: playing for [the] Razorbacks and playing in the NBA,” Davis wrote. “I consider myself very fortunate to accomplish the first goal, but now is the time for me to start preparing for my next goal.

“I will begin the process as a member of the 2023 NBA Draft. I will see this process through and make an informed decision in the coming weeks. At this time, I will not forgo my eligibility to ensure I have the option to return to U of A for my senior season.”

Davis has pieced together three storied seasons at Arkansas. The 6-4 guard was a key figure in each of the Razorbacks’ NCAA Tournament runs under Eric Musselman.

Davis has averaged 9.2 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.5 assists in 102 career games at Arkansas. He put up a career-best 10.9 points on 41.5% shooting in 2022-23, aided by a significant jump to 34.6% from three-point range.

He shot 27% beyond the arc as a sophomore and was 2 of 13 (15.4%) during his freshman season. Davis made 41.5% of his 82 attempts in SEC play as a junior.

According to CBB Analytics, Davis shot 29 of 73 (39.7%) on threes on the left side of the floor, including 20 of 50 on the left wing. He was 9 of 31 (29%) from the right wing and right corner, and 8 of 25 at the top of the key.

Davis also averaged a career-high 1.4 steals as a junior, which played a role in him landing on the All-SEC defensive team at the end of the regular season.

During the Razorbacks’ run to the Sweet 16 earlier this month, Davis again proved he plays some of his best basketball in the postseason. He scored 16 points in the team’s first-round win over Illinois, then added a game-high 25 points against the West Region's top seed, Kansas, in the second round, including 21 in the second half.

In 11 career NCAA Tournament games, he has averaged 12 points on 45.5% from the field and 5.1 rebounds, compared to 9 points and 4 rebounds per game during the regular season.

Davis started 31 games, including the final 25, and averaged 33.1 minutes as a junior. He missed one game early in the season.

According to HogStats.com, Davis is among 9 Razorbacks to reach 900-plus points, 400-plus rebounds, 200-plus assists and 100-plus steals in a career.