‘D&D’ rolls the dice successfully

Hollywood doesn't give us as many fantasy adventure movies as we deserve. And I understand why. They're a big risk. Most require a huge budget to create fantastic worlds and monsters, and there's no guarantee audiences will pour in to see it. These risks definitely apply to "Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves."

Of course, Paramount is hedging its bets on the explosion of popularity for the game that's almost half a century old. Popular media like "Stranger Things" and "Critical Role" have brought an expanded group of players to the fantasy game. And Paramount is hoping that'll mean butts in seats for its latest picture.

(Full disclosure: I've been playing Dungeons & Dragons for 20 years, and it's a huge part of my life. My greatest friendships were forged through the game. My wife and I still play with our friends every other weekend for several hours. So, "Honor Among Thieves" had a lot of work to do to impress me.)

The story begins with a bard named Edgin (Chris Pine) raising his daughter after the murder of his wife. He teams up with a barbarian named Holga (Michelle Rodriguez), and the two become thieves, raising (now) their kid on the road. But one day, when stealing treasure, Edgin and Holga are captured and imprisoned. Edgin charges another member of their group, a rogue named Forge (Hugh Grant), with taking care of his daughter, Kira (Chloe Coleman).

Two years pass, and Edgin and Holga escape prison, only to find Forge has taken over a city called Neverwinter and has (verbally) poisoned Kira against her father, lying about the reason he was in prison.

To get Kira back, Edgin and Holga team up with their old sorcerer friend, Simon (Justice Smith), and a druid named Doric (Sophia Lillis). "D&DHAT" is filled with a large roster of characters, all of whom feel wonderfully at home in the world of D&D.

There's plenty of sorcery and adventure to fill every minute of this 2 hour, 14 minute film. And what makes it truly great beyond the chemistry of the adventuring heroes is it's a story that's enjoyable for longtime players and people who know nothing about the game. I was worried directors Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley wouldn't be able to find that balance, but they did.

Fans of the table-top game will be greeted with lore that fits together to create a vibrant world they've adventured in themselves. It's a story packed with characters and elements that so obviously respect the source material. And the best part is, so many parts of "D&DHAT" feel like they were lifted straight from an actual game of D&D between friends sitting around a table, rolling dice, and eating pizza on a Saturday night.

The myriad problems the heroes find themselves in and the wild solutions they employ are things longtime players will recognize in their own games. That's how I knew screenwriters Chris McKay and Michael Gilio truly respected Gary Gygax's baby.

And for people who have never even touched 20-sided dice, this is just a magical heist film with silly, yet relatable characters.

This is a movie filled with a surprising amount of heart (thanks mostly to Pine), plenty of magic, and more fun than a barrel of dragons. It's the most enjoyable film I've seen in a theater so far this year.

Remember earlier when I mentioned fantasy movies often need a high budget for special effects to create all that magic? Well, one of the things I appreciated most about "D&DHAT" is there was a great deal of practical effects mixed into all the computerized editing.

The Sword Coast (where this movie is set) is filled with all manner of folk, from cat people called Tabaxi to bird people called Aarakocra. And as far as I could tell, when these races were included in the film, they were mostly costumes and animatronics. I will always give bonus points to a movie that finds a way to incorporate practical effects: puppets, costumes and animatronics. Hollywood shouldn't abandon them all in favor of CGI.

I'm sure some of the most hardcore nerds will pick apart how the movie plays fast and loose with the rules of D&D. Even I found myself raising an eyebrow when Doric used her wild shape ability to change into animals seven times in one sequence (far as I know, wild shape can only be used twice between short rests). Did Holga rage? No. Does the paladin smite? Negative.

But I'd argue the film is at its most enjoyable when you recognize that "D&DHAT" is a topping for the ice cream, rather than the entire dessert.