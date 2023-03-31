Deputy’s promotion announced by sheriff

Jefferson County Sheriff Lafayette Woods Jr. announced the promotion of Sgt. Riley Ramirez from corporal. Ramirez works in the Uniformed Patrol Division.

"Sergeant Ramirez has consistently demonstrated strong dedication, hard work, and exemplary leadership skills in the Uniformed Patrol Division," said Woods. "I am very proud to have him as a part of our team and look forward to seeing him continue to achieve great success in his new role."

Ramirez is a graduate of White Hall High School and earned a Bachelor of Science degree in criminal justice at the University of Arkansas at Monticello, according to a news release.

Ramirez has been employed by sheriff's office since November 2015, when he began his career as a detention deputy in the Jack Jones Juvenile Justice Center.

He was transferred to the Uniformed Patrol Division as a full-time law enforcement officer in November 2016 and later graduated from the Arkansas Law Enforcement Training Academy. Ramirez was promoted to corporal in December 2020. He is also a certified field training officer.

"Sergeant Ramirez has consistently exhibited the characteristics required of a leader and has a proven record as someone with exemplary integrity and work ethic," Woods said. "I'm very excited that we have his experience as part of our leadership team."