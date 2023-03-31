Election set for Northeast Benton County Fire-EMS Department Board of Directors

GARFIELD -- The annual meeting for the Northeast Benton County Fire-EMS Department Board of Directors is set for 10 am. Saturday in the NEBCO Community Center.

There are three board members up for reelection: Mark Lorentz, Craig Zelinski and Buzz Vitali.

Ballots are available in the NEBCO office as well as the day of the meeting.

The agenda will include a summary of NEBCO's financial position, notable events from 2022 and objectives for 2023, an overview of the first long range plan, a question-and-answer period and a report from Fire Chief Rob Taylor.