Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Arkansas News LEARNS Guide Legislature Sports Core Values Puzzles Newsletters Public Notices Archive Obits Opinion Story Ideas
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Election set for Northeast Benton County Fire-EMS Department Board of Directors

by NWA Democrat-Gazette | Today at 1:00 a.m.
(File Photo/NWA Democrat-Gazette/J.T. Wampler)

GARFIELD -- The annual meeting for the Northeast Benton County Fire-EMS Department Board of Directors is set for 10 am. Saturday in the NEBCO Community Center.

There are three board members up for reelection: Mark Lorentz, Craig Zelinski and Buzz Vitali.

Ballots are available in the NEBCO office as well as the day of the meeting.

The agenda will include a summary of NEBCO's financial position, notable events from 2022 and objectives for 2023, an overview of the first long range plan, a question-and-answer period and a report from Fire Chief Rob Taylor.

Print Headline: Fire-EMS board election set for Saturday

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT