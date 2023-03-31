Fatal shooting reported in Little Rock

Little Rock police on Friday night were investigating a shooting south of Interstate 630 that left one person dead.

The killing happened in the 1900 block of South Pulaski Street, according to a tweet from the Little Rock Police Department. The area is about 1.6 miles west-southwest of the Interstate 30/I-630 interchange.

No further information was provided, but police spokesman Mark Edwards said the death was caused by gunfire.

The city’s dispatch log showed that officers responded to a report of a “subject down” at the intersection of West 19th and South Pulaski streets around 9:04 p.m. Friday.