Police beat: Felon’s gun found in stop, police say; Traffic stop ends in driver’s arrest

Felon's gun found in stop, police say

North Little Rock police early Wednesday arrested a man who they say illegally had a gun during a traffic stop.

An officer pulled over a vehicle driven by Zomoore Campbell, 35, of Mabelvale near Maumelle Boulevard and Crystal Hill Road around 12:16 a.m. because the vehicle had defective headlights, according to an arrest report.

While speaking with Campbell, the officer noticed a handgun between the center console and passenger seat, the report says. Campbell is a convicted felon and cannot legally own a gun.

Campbell faces a felony charge of possession of a firearm by a certain person. He was being held in the Pulaski County jail in lieu of $2,500 bond Thursday evening, according to an arrest report.

Traffic stop ends in driver's arrest

A North Little Rock man faces a trio of felony charges after police pulled him over early Friday and found drugs and a gun, according to an arrest report.

Officers pulled over Jun Jun Edano, 43, around 5:18 a.m. near 4320 McCain Blvd. after a caller reported that the vehicle was swerving and stopping at green lights and police observed the vehicle swerving in traffic, the report says.

Edano's behavior caused police to think he was intoxicated, but they did not smell alcohol and he later showed no sign of alcohol intoxication on a breath test, the report says.

However, officers reported locating a gun in Edano's waistband during a pat down and said they also found a case containing suspected methamphetamine and two pipes in the vehicle.

Edano faces felony counts of simultaneous possession of drugs and a gun, drug possession and possession of drug paraphernalia, as well as misdemeanor charges of driving while intoxicated by drugs, driving left of center and careless or prohibited driving.