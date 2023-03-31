FOI meeting bill passes Arkansas House, heads to Senate

A bill that would allow small groups of people on public governing boards to meet privately and discuss public business was passed by the Arkansas House of Representatives on Thursday.

House Bill 1610, filed by Rep. Mary Bentley, R-Perryville, passed by a vote of 52 for, 22 against, 22 not voting and 4 present.

The bill now goes to the Senate.

Bentley's bill would allow one-third of the members of a governing body to meet privately without it being considered a public meeting.

Currently, under Arkansas' Freedom of Information Act, Arkansas Code § 25-19-106(a), "Except as otherwise specifically provided by law, all meetings, formal or informal, special or regular, of the governing bodies of all municipalities, counties, townships, and school districts and all boards, bureaus, commissions, or organizations of the State of Arkansas, except grand juries, supported wholly or in part by public funds or expending public funds, shall be public meetings."

Bentley said the Arkansas Supreme Court had asked the Legislature to define a public meeting.

Bentley said she researched the issue and discovered that 47 states define a public meeting as a majority of the members or a quorum, which is the minimum number of members required to conduct business.

Bentley said her bill, if passed, would still be less restrictive than in 47 other states.

She said Arkansas legislators can meet in small groups and discuss pending bills, and other governing bodies should be allowed to do so as well.

"People are concerned, but it's a good government bill," she said late Thursday afternoon. "These folks on a local level, they're not making any money. They're doing it to help their neighbors out. I think it's a good bill to let neighbors help their neighbors."

Others had a different view.

"I think it's a bad fix because it invites abuse," said John Tull, a lawyer and member of the Arkansas Freedom of Information Act Task Force.

It leads to opportunities for one-third of governing bodies, if they want, "to avoid transparency by getting together in small groups and discussing and deciding how they're going to vote before the actual vote is taken," said Tull. "And I think that is bad law. ... I just wish a different language could have been determined that would prevent the opportunity to avoid transparency."

Tull said the state's current Freedom of Information Act allows chance meetings in which public business can be discussed among board members.

"It's a difference between accidental and intentional in my view," he said. "If two people are at a cocktail party and they happen to run into each other and someone says, 'Hey, have you seen we're going to be talking about this motion?' I don't think that accidental meeting is a meeting. ... If it is intentional, if that person seeks out another and says, 'Hey, let's go ahead and get on the same page,' I think that's a meeting. It's a very gray area."

But, he said, current Arkansas law doesn't allow "polling," where one person on a board contacts others systematically to see how they plan to vote on a particular measure or encourage them to vote a certain way.

Ellen Kreth, publisher of the Madison County Record and past president of the Arkansas Press Association, said the reasoning for Bentley's bill is flawed.

"They keep saying government would be more efficient if they could just do business without the public around," said Kreth. "They keep saying they can't discuss anything. We say they can discuss things as long as it's in public. It's the public's business.

"FOIA allows for chance encounters and [quorum court members] can call each other, just not to discuss the public's business behind closed doors," said Kreth. "But when it comes to making decisions on behalf of the public, we want the public to see it. Open government in which the people are involved and decisions are made with their input should always be prioritized before efficiency."

When Bentley filed her bill on March 13, it defined a public meeting as one consisting of a quorum, but Bentley amended the bill to say one-third of the board members instead of a quorum.

Bentley said she talked to members of the Arkansas Freedom of Information Act Task Force to try to reach a compromise, but they didn't want to budge from the law's current wording. The Task Force met via Zoom on Tuesday morning and voted to oppose House Bill 1610. Bentley said she couldn't attend because she was in a committee meeting.

"They had already told me they weren't going to budge, so I wasn't surprised by their vote," she said.