Former Springdale coach, Razorback quarterback Zak Clark guilty of harassing woman

FAYETTEVILLE -- Searcy High School football coach Zak Clark will have to pay a fine and spend a year on probation for sending a Springdale woman harassing communications, a Washington County Circuit Court jury ruled Thursday.

Clark, 42, was arrested by Springdale police on May 20 and was facing three misdemeanor charges: stalking, first-degree assault on a family or household member and sending harassing communications.

The jury deliberated about four hours before finding Clark guilty on the harassing communications charge, but not guilty of the two remaining charges.

Clark completed his second season as Searcy's football coach last year.

He was the head coach at Springdale High School for six seasons before moving to Searcy. He was previously offensive coordinator at Fayetteville High School.

Clark was a quarterback for the University of Arkansas Razorbacks football team in 2000 and 2001 before transferring to the University of Central Arkansas in Conway, where he played football and baseball. In addition to graduating from UCA, he holds a master's degree in teaching from the University of Arkansas at Monticello.

Circuit Judge Joanna Taylor sentenced Clark to one year of probation and a $2,500 fine. Taylor ordered Clark to have no contact with the female victim in the case.

According to testimony in the trial, Clark and the woman had been involved in an on-again, off-again relationship over several years. The woman had asked Clark to stop trying to contact her, but he persisted, sending her emails and texts and leaving letters at her residence and on her car over the course of several months, ultimately resulting in the charges against him.

"She told him she was done. She was clear about it," Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Madison Woods told jurors. "The defendant here continues and continues and continues on."

Clark chose not to testify during the trial.

The harassment happened between Jan. 1, 2022, and Feb. 11, 2022, according to court documents.

In Arkansas, both district and circuit courts have jurisdiction to try misdemeanor cases. Woods explained in court filings that the case came to her office from the Springdale Police Department as a felony warrant.

After reviewing the investigation and meeting with the victim, the decision was made to file the charges as misdemeanors. Because of the time spent reviewing and investigating the case and the rapport that was built between the victim and prosecutor, Woods opted to file the case in circuit court.