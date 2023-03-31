Franklin County jail employee arrested after reported ‘sexual activity’ with inmate, Sheriff’s Office says

OZARK -- A Franklin County jail employee was arrested in connection with an investigation into an inappropriate relationship with an inmate, according to a post on the Sheriff's Office Facebook page Thursday.

The employee, who wasn't identified, was arrested in connection with fourth-degree sexual assault and introducing prohibited articles into a correctional facility, the Facebook post states. The post also didn't disclose whether the employee is still employed at the jail, or whether they had been fired or put on leave.

Sheriff Johnny Crocker didn't return messages requesting comment Thursday.

The Sheriff's Office began an internal investigation after receiving a complaint from jail staff Wednesday in reference to a possible inappropriate relationship between the employee and an inmate, according to the post. It was confirmed the pair engaged in "sexual activity," with the employee also having introduced unspecified contraband into the jail.

"The investigation is ongoing and more information will be released when it is concluded," the post states.