FYI - A weekend calendar





March 30 (Thursday)

Artist Demo -- Wren of Talisman Hall, 11:30 a.m., Terra Studios in Durham. Free. usingart.org.

The Sounds of Spring -- With Marc Paine, 5 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Evenings In Eleven -- 5 & 6 p.m. Thursdays & Fridays, Eleven at Crystal Bridges Museum. $89. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

An Evening of Spanish Music – With Pedro Rubio, clarinet, and Ana Benavides, piano, 7 p.m., First United Presbyterian Church in Fayetteville. Free. fupc.org.

"Cinderella" -- Part of the World Ballet Series, 7 p.m., ArcBest Performing Arts Center in Fort Smith. $31.50-$91.50. fortsmithconventioncenter.org; worldballetseries.com.

"Sanctuary City" -- A boy, a girl and a quest for home, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday-Friday; 2 & 7:30 p.m. Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday, through April 9, TheatreSquared in Fayetteville. $20-$54. 777-7477 or theatre2.org.

"Survival of the Unfit" -- A world premiere of a dramedy by Oren Safdie, 8 p.m. March 30-31 and April 1; 2 p.m. April 2, Arkansas Public Theatre at the Victory in Rogers. $25-$50. arkansaspublictheatre.org.

__

March 31 (Friday)

Friends of the Library Book Sale -- 9 a.m.-4 p.m. March 31; 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. April 1, Bentonville Public Library. Free admission. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Vintage Market Days -- 10 a.m.-5 p.m. March 31 & April 1; 10 a.m.-4 p.m. April 2, Benton County Fairgrounds, 7640 S.W. Regional Airport Blvd. in Bentonville. $10 all three days; $5 Sunday only; children 12 and younger free. vintagemarketdays.com.

BPL in the Community -- Beaver Tales & pop-up library, 10:30-11 a.m., Osage Park Pavilion in Bentonville. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Gallery Conversation -- Wanda Raimundi-Ortiz, 1 p.m., Early American Gallery at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Art Trail Tour -- 1 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Exhibition Tour -- "Architecture at Home," 2 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

"Undone" -- An evening of dance presented by Novel Dance Company, 8 p.m., Meteor Guitar Gallery in Bentonville. $34. noveldanceco.com or stubs.net/event/5073/undone.

__

April 1 (Saturday)

Spring Gem, Mineral & Jewelry Show -- 9 a.m.-5 p.m. April 1 & 10 a.m.-4 p.m. April 2, Siloam Springs Community Building in downtown Siloam Springs. $3. Email delanec3@earthlink.net.

Volunteer Tax Assistance -- 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Super Saturday -- The Scott Davis Comedy Magic Show, 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

RPM Spinners -- 10 a.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Sew Simple -- Table Runner, 10 a.m.-noon, Springdale Public Library. Free. Register at springdalelibrary.org.

Pop-Up Museum -- "Animals" with the University of Arkansas Museum, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Big Happy -- A Momentary Utopia with Wanda Raimundi-Ortiz, 1-4 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. Get tickets at 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Adult Workshop -- Creating Murals with Alan Rodriguez with Razo Studios, 1-4 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $55. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Artmaking -- 1-4 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

An Evening of Ballet -- Presented by NWA Conservatory of Classical Ballet & NWA Ballet Theatre, 2 & 7 p.m., Arend Arts Center in Bentonville. $20. nwaballet.com/auroras-wedding.

In Concert -- Shore & Cockram, 6 p.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. $10. ozarkfolkways.org.

__

April 2 (Sunday)

Sunday Music -- Woven, noon, Terra Studios in Durham. Free. usingart.org.

Drop-In Artmaking -- 1-4 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

__

April 3 (Monday)

Drop-In Tour: Collection Highlights -- 11:30 a.m. Monday, Thursday & Sunday, 2 p.m. Saturday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Tour: Architecture -- 1 p.m. Monday, Thursday, Sunday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Studio 55+ -- Perspective Drawing with Owen Buffington, 1-3 p.m. Mondays through May 22, Crystal Bridges Museum. $150. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

CD Release Show -- For harpist Beth Stockdell's "Beneath the Starry Moonlight," 5 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. stockdell.com.

Yoga at FPL -- 6-7 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Book Talk at Night -- "The Wife Upstairs" by Rachel Hawkins, 6:30 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

__

April 4 (Tuesday)

Volunteer Tax Assistance -- 9:30 a.m.-3 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Mindfulness Meditation -- 5:30 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

APO Small Bites -- Vivaldi's "Four Seasons," 7 p.m., Bentonville Brewing Company, 901 S.W. 14th St. $40. arphil.org.

__

April 5 (Wednesday)

Adult ESL Class -- 10 a.m., Springdale Public Library. Free. springdalelibrary.org.

Drop-In Tour: Big Picture -- Art, architecture and nature, 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Friday & Saturday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Bilingual Family Story Time -- 4 p.m., Springdale Public Library. Free. springdalelibrary.org.

Achieve It -- Power of Attorney/End of Life Legal Aid Workshop, 5:30 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. rogersar.libcal.com.

Young at Heart Book Club -- "The Great Alone" by Kristin Hannah, 6 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Books & Brews -- "The Vanishing Half" by Brit Bennett, 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.

Attracting Beneficial Insects -- With Eric Fuselier, 6 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. Register at bentonvillelibrary.org.

Portrait Photography Basics -- 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.

Wednesdays Over Water -- Wine dinner with E&J Gallo Winery, 6-9 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $89. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

__

April 6 (Thursday)

Volunteer Tax Assistance -- 9:30 a.m.-3 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Chapter Chicks -- A women's book club, 11 a.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Gallery Conversation -- 1 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

We're Hooked -- A crafting club, 1 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Scribblers & Scribes -- 2 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

English Conversation Group -- 2 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. rogersar.libcal.com.

Citizenship Classes -- 3:30-5 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Neurodiverse Night -- 5-8 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Evenings In Eleven -- 5 & 6 p.m. Thursdays & Fridays, Eleven at Crystal Bridges Museum. $89. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Navigating Medicaid -- 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Cocktail Tour -- Master & Apprentice, 6-7:30 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $20. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

__

April 7 (Friday)

Art Trail Tour -- 1 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Exhibition Tour -- "Architecture at Home," 2 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

What The Health -- The Opioid Crisis, 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Art By The Glass -- With Alan Rodriguez of Razo Studios, 6-8 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $30. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

__

April 8 (Saturday)

Spring Foraged & Found Centerpieces -- With John Ford, 10 a.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. $65. ozarkfolkways.org.

Personal Financial Education Workshop -- 10 a.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. Register at bentonvillelibrary.org.

Meditation & Art -- 10:30 a.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $8. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Tarot Readings -- With Red Star, noon, Terra Studios in Durham. usingart.org.

Songwriting Workshop -- With Jack Williams, noon, Ozark Folkways in Winslow. $40. ozarkfolkways.org.

Holi Festival -- Noon-3 p.m., Momentary Green at The Momentary in Bentonville. Free. themomentary.org.

Studio Demo -- With Sara Schellenberg, 1-4 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Artmaking -- 1-4 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Bonjour, Amis! -- French fun with Bentonville High School, 2 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Crafternoon -- Seed pods, 2-4 p.m., Springdale Public Library. Free. springdalelibrary.org.

Reading the Greens -- A mini-golf fundraiser, 6-10 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. $45-$165. faylib.org.

Socialize, learn something new, and enjoy spring in the Garden at "Birds and Beverages," a special collaboration with Northsong Wild Bird Rehabilitation, Wild Birds Unlimited, and the Botanical Garden of the Ozarks on Saturday, April 8, from 2:30-5:30 pm. The event will kick-off with a meet-and-greet where guests can enjoy complimentary beverages while gathered around a nearby bird feeder. Northsong Wild Bird Rehabilitation will inform guests about the work that they do, including educating the public, conserving the environment, and rehabilitating injured and orphaned wild birds in Northwest Arkansas. Wild Birds Unlimited will lead guests on an educational bird walk to the Mulhollan Waterfowl Observation Blind on Lake Fayetteville. The night will come to a close as guests watch the sunset at the Botanical Garden of the Ozarks' Education Cottage. Guests are encouraged to bring their own binoculars and to dress for the weather. Registration includes 3 drink tickets. Tickets are $45 with a $10 discount for BGO members, and are available for purchase at bgozarks.org/events.



Socialize, learn something new, and enjoy spring in the Garden at "Birds and Beverages," a special collaboration with Northsong Wild Bird Rehabilitation, Wild Birds Unlimited, and the Botanical Garden of the Ozarks on Saturday, April 8, from 2:30-5:30 pm. The event will kick-off with a meet-and-greet where guests can enjoy complimentary beverages while gathered around a nearby bird feeder. Northsong Wild Bird Rehabilitation will inform guests about the work that they do, including educating the public, conserving the environment, and rehabilitating injured and orphaned wild birds in Northwest Arkansas. Wild Birds Unlimited will lead guests on an educational bird walk to the Mulhollan Waterfowl Observation Blind on Lake Fayetteville. The night will come to a close as guests watch the sunset at the Botanical Garden of the Ozarks' Education Cottage. Guests are encouraged to bring their own binoculars and to dress for the weather. Registration includes 3 drink tickets. Tickets are $45 with a $10 discount for BGO members, and are available for purchase at bgozarks.org/events.





