Gem & Mineral Society hosts annual show April 1-2 in Siloam Springs

The Northwest Arkansas Gem & Mineral Society of Siloam Springs, hosts of the show, are happy to take small groups on guided tours and explain lapidary work. Call DeLane Cox at 254-0894 to make arrangements. (Courtesy Photo)

FAQ Spring Gem, Mineral & Jewelry Show WHAT -- Dealers will be on hand with rocks, slabs, cabs, stone home decor, fossils, beautiful finished jewelry and more. Back for a second year will be the Kids' Korner, where youngsters ages 6 to 16 will find projects to help them learn more about the earth. And new this year will be the Black Box, home of beautiful fluorescent minerals. There will be club members demonstrating lapidary work and jewelry-making skills, so people can see what rock hounds love to do. The show is sponsored by the Northwest Arkansas Gem & Mineral Society of Siloam Springs. WHEN -- 9 a.m.-5 p.m. April 1 & 10 a.m.-4 p.m. April 2 WHERE -- Siloam Springs Community Building in downtown Siloam Springs COST -- $3; children younger than 10 free INFO -- Email delanec3@earthlink.net As usual, the Spring Gem, Mineral & Jewelry Show in Siloam Springs will offer a silent auction, where lapidary specimens are offered. (Courtesy Photo)



Print Headline: Gem & Mineral Society Ready To Rock And Roll In Siloam Springs

