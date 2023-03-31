Getting it straight

Ellen Kreth is the publisher of the Madison County Record. Ryan Owsley is a staff member in the office of state Attorney General Tim Griffin. In an article in Thursday's newspaper about a legislative committee meeting on proposals to change the state' Freedom of Information Act, Kreth's first name and Owsley's last name were misspelled.

The names of artists Ron Ewert and Hanna Hur were misspelled in a story in Thursday’s Style section about the “Barely Visible” exhibit at 420 S. Byrd St. in Little Rock.



