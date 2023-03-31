Hollan accepting challenge for Hogs

FAYETTEVILLE -- University of Arkansas left-hander Hunter Hollan has looked comfortable as the baseball Razorbacks' top starting pitcher.

Hollan, a junior transfer from San Jacinto (Texas) Junior College, is 4-0 with a 1.97 ERA going into the No. 6 Razorbacks' (21-4, 4-2) series opener against Alabama (20-6, 2-4) at 6:30 tonight at Baum-Walker Stadium.

In two SEC starts -- Arkansas victories over Auburn and at LSU -- Hollan has a 1.59 ERA in 111/3 innings and held both sets of Tigers to 9 hits and 2 runs with 10 strikeouts and 4 walks.

Hollan went 6 innings against Auburn and allowed 6 hits and 2 runs in Arkansas' 7-2 victory two weeks ago, then got a no-decision last Friday when he went 51/3 scoreless innings and the Razorbacks beat LSU 9-3 in 10 innings.

"Well, it hasn't been too big for him," Razorbacks Coach Dave Van Horn said of Hollan starting SEC series openers. "I think he likes it. He knows it's most always going against the other team's No. 1 pitcher.

"He seems to step up to that challenge. He's been really good."

Hollan has 31 strikeouts and 10 walks in 32 innings on the season and has held opponents to a .168 batting average.

"He's been consistent, he throws strikes, he competes," Van Horn said. "He's got three or four different pitches. He's got a couple different types of breaking balls. When he's on, he's really good."

Alabama will start sophomore right-hander Ben Hess (3-0, 3.34 ERA) tonight. He has 44 strikeouts and 6 walks in 321/3 innings.

"He's just got good stuff," Van Horn said. "When he makes a mistake or leaves the ball out over the plate, we need to make good contact. If not, it can be a long night."

The Crimson Tide have a .318 team batting average led by senior first baseman Drew Williamson and junior center fielder Andrew Pinkney, who are each hitting .360.

Williamson has a team-leading 28 runs batted in and freshman Colby Shelton is batting .329 with a team-high 11 home runs.

"The lineup's good," Van Horn said. "Those guys are tough outs. Hitting for average. There's some power in there.

"They've got more home runs than we do [45 to 43]. Their ERA is lower than ours by a lot [3.65 to 4.76]. So we know that we've got our hands full.

"Preseason, nonconference, it's not always apples to apples, because of who you play.

"But I think with their team, it doesn't matter. They're just good and they're going to be a major challenge for us and for every team in the league going forward."

Arkansas outfielders Jace Bohrofen (.413, 5 home runs, 20 RBI), Jared Wegner (.382, 11, 40) and Tavian Josenberger (.344, 4, 16) have carried the offense along with designated hitter Kendall Diggs (.370, 7, 30). Meanwhile, two returning position players -- second baseman Peyton Stovall (.296, 3, 15) and first baseman Brady Slavens (.271, 2, 18) -- have struggled in SEC games.

Stovall is batting .182 (4 for 22) in conference play and Slavens .143 (3 for 21).

Van Horn gave Slavens the night off when Arkansas beat Nebraska-Omaha 16-3 in seven innings on Tuesday.

"I think sometimes you need to take a day off and just kind of watch from the side and relax," Van Horn said. "That was his day to do it.

"Aside from Jared Wegner, he's the only guy I haven't given at least one day off, I think, throughout the lineup.

"I just felt like Brady could use this week to gain his strength back and hopefully have a really good weekend for us. Shuffling up some things in the lineup the other day, I think was a good thing. I feel like Brady will be ready to roll [tonight]."

Van Horn also said Stovall has been a little anxious at the plate.

"He's a guy that's pretty patient. He's been ahead in the count and he's gone after pitches and maybe over-swung a little bit," Van Horn said. "Gotten himself out flying out.

"Take a walk. I mean, he's a guy that knows the zone well. Maybe trying to do a little bit too much and I don't think that's him. Other than that, I think he's going to be fine."

Alabama went 1-2 in each of its first two SEC series at Florida and against Kentucky at home.

"We've got to make the other team earn everything they get," Tide Coach Brad Bohannon said in a video posted on Alabama's website. "We've got to string together more at-bats and execute pitches at a little higher level."

Arkansas is 18-1 at Baum-Walker Stadium this season and has won 15 in a row at home since losing to Eastern Illinois 12-3 on Feb. 26.

"They have great fans. There's going to be 10,000 or 12,000 people there," Bohannon said. "It's a tough environment to play in.

"They're really good on the mound. They play great defense. It's a good lineup.

"They're a complete team. We'll have to play our best to beat them."

Junior right-hander Will McEntire (4-1, 5.23 ERA) is Arkansas' scheduled starter on Saturday against Alabama sophomore right-hander Luke Holman (4-1, 2.25 ERA).

The Tide's scheduled starter for Sunday is junior left-hander Grayson Hitt (3-1, 3.77 ERA). The Razorbacks haven't announced a Sunday starter.

"They have three legitimate starters," Van Horn said. "What I mean by that is, a lot of teams at this time of the year are looking for that third guy. They could run all three of those guys out there on Friday night and be fine.

"Hitt is really good, really talented. Projected really good [in the] draft. Holman has a great arm. He might have the best velocity.

"They all have really good arms. They can pitch."

Today's game

ALABAMA AT NO. 6 ARKANSAS

WHEN 6:30 p.m.

WHERE Baum-Walker Stadium, Fayetteville

RECORDS Alabama 20-6, 2-4 SEC; Arkansas 21-4, 4-2

STARTING PITCHERS Alabama: RHP Ben Hess (3-0, 3.34 ERA); Arkansas: LHP Hunter Hollan (4-0, 1.97 ERA).

SERIES Alabama leads 52-46

LAST MEETING Alabama won 4-3 on May 22, 2022

COACHES Brad Bohannon (156-115 in sixth season at Alabama); Dave Van Horn (817-427 in 21st season at Arkansas; 1,137-586 in 29th season overall)

TV/STREAMING SEC Network-Plus

RADIO Razorback Sports Network

SHORT HOPS Arkansas is 18-1 at Baum-Walker Stadium this season and has won won 15 consecutive home games since losing to Eastern Illinois 12-3 on Feb. 26. ... Alabama went 1-2 in each of its first two SEC series at Florida and against Kentucky at home. ... Tonight's game and Saturday's 2 p.m. game will be streamed on SEC Network-Plus with Sunday's 2 p.m. game televised on the SEC Network. ... The Razorbacks have hit a home run in 21 consecutive games. ... Arkansas and Alabama are 5-5 in their past 10 meetings. ... Alabama went 3-1 against Arkansas last season and won the last three games, including 4-3 in the SEC Tournament at Hoover, Ala. ... Arkansas has a 26-19 lead over the Tide in Fayetteville. ... The Razorbacks beat Nebraska-Omaha 16-3 in 7 innings on Tuesday when the Crimson Tide beat Middle Tennessee State 10-4.

THE WEEK AHEAD

TODAY Alabama*, 6:30 p.m.

SATURDAY Alabama*, 2 p.m.

SUNDAY Alabama*, 2 p.m.

MONDAY Off

TUESDAY Arkansas State, 6 p.m.

WEDNESDAY Off

THURSDAY at Ole Miss*, 6:30 p.m.

*SEC game