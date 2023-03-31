Home Movies

"Triangle of Sadness" (R, 2 hours, 27 minutes, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV) An unpredictable black comedic drama in which a glamorous, vapid celebrity model couple are invited on a luxury cruise. Although they expect the outcome to be multiple photographs for social media, the journey ends in terror when a brutal storm hits the ship, stranding survivors on a desert island with little hope for survival. With Thobias Thorwid, Dolly De Leon, Woody Harrelson, Harris Dickinson, Charlbi Dean; written and directed by Ruben Östlund.

"Free Skate" (not rated, 2 hours, On Demand) An inspiring and thoughtful drama about a promising Russian figure skater who is found beaten and frostbitten in Finland, where she gets in touch with her estranged Finnish grandmother for help in recovering from trauma and inhumane circumstances that forced her to flee from Russia. Written by gymnast Veera W. Vilo, who also plays the lead role; directed by Roope Olenius. Subtitled.

"A Family for 1,640 Days" (aka "The Family'') (not rated, 1 hour, 40 minutes, DVD) This family-focused heartbreaker, complete with humor and empathy, concerns Anna (Melanie Thierry), her husband, and their two young sons, who are told they must hand 6-year-old Simon, a foster child they've raised since he was 18 months old, over to his biological father. Directed by Fabien Gorgeart. In French with English subtitles.

"Acidman" (not rated, 1, hour, 27 minutes, On Demand) A convincingly acted sci-fi drama that gains energy as it progresses in which Maggie (Dianna Agron) tracks down her estranged father Lloyd (Thomas Haden Church), who's living in the Oregon wilderness and is obsessed with UFOs. Together they attempt to make first contact. With Sameerah Luqmaan-Harris; directed and co-written by Alex Lehmann.

"Between Sins" (not rated, 1 hour, 23 minutes, Amazon Prime, Vudu) A grim docudrama (an official selection for the 2022 American Black Film Festival) about a man who, after serving five years in prison, is determined to avoid the people and situations that sent him there. When an old friend shows up, expecting things to pick up where they left off, the former prisoner's determination is put to the test. With George Taylor, Rigoberto Duval, Carolyn Johnson; written and directed by Carlos Miller.

"Stalker" (not rated, 1 hour, 33 minutes, On Demand) This clever low-budget indie horror thriller (with a mere three actors) is mostly staged in a broken-down freight elevator that traps a young actress inside with her stalker, a camera operator who is seemingly obsessed with her. With Sophie Skelton, Stuart Brennan, Bret Hart; directed by Steve Johnson.

"Nope" (R, 2 hours, 10 minutes, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV) This underrated science fiction/horror thriller far exceeds expectations with its curious story of Hollywood horse wranglers who become convinced that a UFO has parked itself in the sky above their California ranch. With Daniel Kaluuya, Keke Palmer, Brandon Perea, Devon Graye, Donna Mills, Steven Yeun; directed by Jordan Peele.

"Call Jane" (R, 2 hours, 1 minute, Hulu) A tightly focused episode in American history concerns a Chicago suburban housewife (Elizabeth Banks) in 1968 who gets caught up in the intersection of America's conservative past and radically progressive future when her pregnancy, complicated by a life-threatening heart condition, forces her to leave her future in the hands of a condescending male medical establishment. With Sigourney Weaver, Kate Mara, Chris Messina, Aida Turturro, Wunmi Mosaku; directed by Phyllis Nagy.

"Rain Dogs" (TV-MA, eight 27-minute episodes, HBO) A dark comedy from Cash Carraway that chronicles the life of Costello Jones (Daisy May Cooper), a devoted mother on the edge of poverty in London who wants more for her young daughter Iris (Fleur Tashjian). A makeshift family, made up of a wide-ranging variety of characters, forms around them. With Jack Farthing, Ronke Adekoluejo, Adrian Edmondson; directed by Richard Laxton, Jennifer Perrott.