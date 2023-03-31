



Happy birthday (Mar. 31): Welcome to your year of spontaneity. You'll oft move on impulses as excellent as they are strong. Work shows three advancements, each more fascinating and fulfilling than the last.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Narrow your choices, and then narrow them again. The fewer options you have, the more committed you'll feel to the one that's right for you. Once you decide, don't look back. The winning move is to go orward in total confidence.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): There are many emotional states that get confused for plans, but none so often as a feeling of hope. Put your hope aside for a moment while you plot out actionable steps and determine how you will measure the results.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): The landscape of a relationship has changed so gradually the change was undetectable. With an open mind, this new territory will be fun to explore. Throw your assumptions out the window. There are discoveries to be made here.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): While it is possible to like a person and dislike their behavior, it is also tedious. Seek the company of people who do not cause you such inner turmoil.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): One person's accurate account is another person's harsh commentary. You steer clear of drama by being overly complimentary and optimistic. You choose the sunniest way of framing a situation.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): You sometimes wish the situation were more exciting, but at least it provides a little distraction. This allows you to continue with a given action long enough to see results.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): You can accept certain things on a poetic level even if you can't quite get there in other ways. Your philosophical bent gives you a way to embrace life and its vicissitudes whether or not things are turning in your preferred direction.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): In polite society, most people employ social filters. Some people never learn to use them and others seem incapable of determining when they should be used. Your tolerance will be called upon.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Each relationship is its own school. No relationship is a waste of time if you are learning from it. Tonight: the best way to make sure to have a wonderful time is to claim it as wonderful.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Maybe people cannot technically make one another happy, and nor can they give one another happiness. However, arranging an environment conducive to happiness is certainly possible, and will have a very high chance of fulfilling joyful intention.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): You used to try and hide your quirks, but now they are part of your charm to wear with pride. Smoothness and grace are overrated. Just do it the way you want, and people will smile and laugh with you.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Anyone can be nice under comfortable circumstances where expectations are being met. The true testament of character is how people behave when their expectations are not met and stress levels are escalated. Your patience gives you an advantage today.

COSMIC CLOUD DRAMA: Though the scientist knows how clouds are formed, even the greatest cloud expert in the world can’t tell you exactly what shape the next one will be. The anticipation is what makes it fun. The dramatic Leo moon forms a fire sign trine to the sun and our personal weather systems heat up. What shape will relationships take? Only time will tell.



