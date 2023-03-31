Hospitals in Little Rock treating injuries, preparing for Arkansas tornado victims

Hospitals in the Little Rock metropolitan area reported patients coming into their emergency rooms, some in critical condition, as a result of Friday’s tornado in Pulaski County.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Baptist Health is expecting a surge of patients at its centers in Little Rock and North Little Rock, hospital spokeswoman Cara Wade said in an emailed statement.

“We have already begun to receive patients, and a few of these are in critical condition,” she said.

According to the spokeswoman, the hospital is preparing to treat additional injuries.

CHI St. Vincent Infirmary is “seeing a high volume of patients” in its emergency room, hospital spokesman Joshua Cook said.

Cook said he couldn’t immediately provide further details on the number of patients or their conditions.

He urged people who don’t need emergency assistance to keep clear of the hospital while medical personnel catch up on those in need of immediate care.

UAMS Medical Center is under mass casualty level 1, meaning they are on standby and expecting between 10 and 20 patients, according to hospital spokeswoman Andrea Peel.

Peel said she didn’t have any information around 3:30 p.m. about anyone who was brought into their emergency room.

“Right now we’re okay,” she said. “But that could change.”

The hospital was previously under a level 3, according to the spokeswoman. The facility will be available and “take care of anyone who comes in,” she said.

“We’ll work with our partner hospitals throughout the city. We’ll use all the trauma systems and make sure that everyone has a place to go to.”