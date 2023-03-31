Elmer Guy, president of Navajo Technical University -- a university on the U.S.' largest American Indian reservation, said a new doctoral program in which students will be able to receive a Ph.D. in Dine Culture and Language Sustainability will have a profound impact on the future of the tribe's language and culture.

Lindsey Jacobs, 38, a lawyer who was forcibly removed from a chamber gallery at the West Virginia Capitol and later arrested for disrupting lawmakers as they moved to ban abortion, was ordered by a magistrate to perform 25 hours of community service in a deal that will drop all charges if she stays out of trouble for the next six months.

Hossein Nayeri, 44, who is serving a life sentence in a California prison for kidnapping and mutilating a marijuana dispensary owner, was given an additional sentence of two years and eight months for masterminding a daring, elaborate escape from a Southern California jail.

Vito Caselnova of Glen Falls, N.Y., a sheriff's deputy in Rutland County, Vt., pleaded innocent to charges related to a sidewalk brawl and series of gunshots in Saratoga Springs, N.Y., that left three people, including the deputy, wounded.

Timothy Burns, a district judge in Douglas County, Neb., dismissed a lawsuit filed by an employee of Catholic Charities of Omaha who said she suffered physical and emotional injuries during an active shooter drill involving actors smeared in fake blood and a man firing blanks from a semiautomatic handgun, saying the case belonged in Workers' Compensation Court.

Mandie Landry, a Louisiana state representative, rejoined the state Democratic Party after registering as a political independent last year to protest decisions made by the party's leadership, she announced in a written statement.

Michael Deblois, 42, of Independence, Mo., who is white, has been charged with making racially derogatory and abusive threats against a Black judge, who sought a protective order after the man said he had staked out the Jackson County courthouse and followed people home, the Jackson County prosecutor said.

Matthew Wade Beasley, a Las Vegas attorney, was indicted on federal charges that he orchestrated a $460 million Ponzi scheme spanning multiple states, from Nevada and Utah to California and Arizona.