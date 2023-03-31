Jurors favor Paltrow in ski collision lawsuit

PARK CITY, Utah -- Gwyneth Paltrow wasn't to blame for a 2016 collision with a retired optometrist on a beginner run at a posh Utah ski resort during a family vacation, a jury decided Thursday following a live-streamed trial that became a pop culture fixation.

A jury awarded Paltrow $1 -- a symbolic amount she asked for in order to show it wasn't about money -- and delivered her the vindication she sought when she opted to take it to trial rather than settle out of court.

"I felt that acquiescing to a false claim compromised my integrity," Paltrow said in a statement released by her representatives. She also thanked the judge and jury for their work.

As Paltrow left court she touched Terry Sanderson's shoulder and told him, "I wish you well," he told reporters outside court. He responded, "Thank you dear."

Paltrow's attorney, Steve Owens, added in a statement he read outside court that "Gwyneth has a history of advocating for what she believes in -- this situation was no different and she will continue to stand up for what is right."

Paltrow, an actor who in recent years has refashioned herself into a celebrity wellness entrepreneur, looked to her attorneys with a pursed-lip smile when the judge read the eight-member jury's verdict in the Park City courtroom. She sat intently through two weeks of testimony in what became the biggest celebrity court case since actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard faced off last year.

After the verdict was read, the judge polled the jury, which was unanimous on the decision. In civil court in Utah, only three-fourths of jurors need to agree on a verdict. The attorney fees Paltrow asked for in her countersuit were not included in the jury's verdict, leaving the bulk of the final award for the Park City judge to decide.

Addressing reporters after the verdict, Sanderson questioned whether the lawsuit was worth it and said he believed that people tend to naturally trust celebrities like Paltrow.

The dismissal concludes two weeks of courtroom proceedings that hinged largely on reputation rather than the monetary damages at stake in the case. Paltrow's attorneys described the complaint against her as "utter B.S." and painted the Goop founder-CEO as uniquely vulnerable to unfair, frivolous lawsuits due to her celebrity.

Paltrow took the witness stand during the trial to insist that the collision wasn't her fault, and to describe how she was stunned when she felt "a body pressing against me and a very strange grunting noise."

Throughout the trial, the word "uphill" became synonymous with "guilty, " as attorneys focused on a largely unknown skiing code of conduct that stipulates that the skier who is downhill or ahead on the slope has the right of way.

Information for this article was contributed by Anna Furman of The Associated Press.

Gwyneth Paltrow reacts as the verdict in her trial is announced, Thursday, March 30, 2023, in Park City, Utah. Paltrow won her court battle over a 2016 ski collision at a posh Utah ski resort after a jury decided Thursday that the movie star wasn't at fault for the crash. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, Pool)

