"Ask, and it will be given to you; seek, and you will find; knock, and it will be opened to you," Matthew 7:7.

When my mother was alive, my family of five would drive nine hours to visit her in my hometown. We always tried to arrive early to partake in my favorite meal of the day ― dinner.

Mom would always cook a feast. The table overflowed with my childhood favorite southern dishes like peas, okra, cornbread, greens, and fried corn. It was a heavenly smorgasbord of fresh vegetables that were irresistible. We spent hours indulging in good food and lingering conversations.

However, on one particular visit, we started our trip later than usual due to our job conflicts. This time, our expected arrival time was well past my mother's bedtime. Although we told her ahead of time that we'd be late, this 70-year-old lady couldn't resist taking a short nap that transitioned into a deep sleep.

After we finally arrived, to avoid startling her, we called as soon as we pulled into the driveway, because it's not uncommon for a midnight knock to be met with armed protection. I called once, twice, and after a few more attempts, my husband got out and knocked on the door. But, regardless of how hard he knocked, she didn't respond.

It wasn't long before my husband broadened his tactics and intensified his volume by knocking harder, not on the door, but on the bedroom window, along with yelling. I think you would agree that this was not a good idea unless you wanted the wrath of a fearful homeowner to rain down buck shots on your head.

It was 15 minutes later and many desperate attempts when she finally woke up and opened the door. Seriously, I am exhausted just remembering the incident. But the truth of the matter is although my mother was asleep, there is no hour of the night that she wouldn't arouse with joy and excitement just to see us at her doorstep.

This late-night knocking reminded me of Matthew 7:7 encouragement to keep knocking at the doorway of prayer. It feels like an invitation to enter the throne room of God at any time, day or night, where a loving Father greets you with wide open arms.

Similar to my parallel story of persistently knocking at my mom's door, God invites all of us to persist in prayer. My persistence started by calling her on the phone, and climaxed to knocking on the window.

You may have been laid off and need work. Each day your prayer is the same.

"Father, I lost my job. Will you help me find another one?"

You spend the next few weeks updating your resume or contacting employment agencies.

"Father, I trust you. Help me to lean not in doubt, but faith."

And just like Matthew 7:7, you find that your ask has escalated to knocking.

Your auto-prayer mode is set to Holy-persistence, not that of a spoiled brat wanting their way, but a good child fully dependent on their father.

Knock, and keep knocking, because you know that once God opens that door, just one word can bring deliverance. Salvation is available on the other side of that door. So, why should you stop knocking? Who wouldn't open their door if someone they loved was constantly banging on it.

Think about it this way. We can't do this life without Him. Sometimes we get to a point when we just don't know which way to turn. So, we bow in prayer. We ask God what to do. We find ourself prayerfully pounding at His door with raw honest emotions.

"God, I need you! I am in so much trouble. Help me!"

A few days pass or maybe even months later the door cracks open. You feel a covering of protection surrounding you. Your fears start to slip away. And finally, you see the path forward. The Way appeared after you gave your full attention to Him. You were honest, vulnerable, and by faith you opened yourself up to His guidance.

So, wear your prayer-knuckles down to the bone if you have to, but stay the course. It's the best way to be like-minded with God and to live in peace.





Brenette Wilder, formerly of Altheimer, Ark., is a blogger at wordstoinspire105953116.wordpress.com and author of Netted Together, https://nettedtogether.org.





