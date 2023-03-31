Late double decks defending champs

HOUSTON -- With both his shoulders covered in shaving cream from the postgame celebration, Pedro Grifol couldn't stop smiling as he discussed his first win as a major league manager.

"Today was a fun day all the way around," he said.

Andrew Vaughn's tiebreaking, two-run double in the ninth inning lifted the Chicago White Sox to a 3-2 victory over the defending World Series champion Houston Astros in their season opener Thursday night.

Grifol won his managerial debut after spending the last 10 seasons as a coach in the Royals organization.

It snapped a streak of 10 consecutive wins for the Astros in openers, which was tied for the longest streak in major league history with the Boston Beaneaters from 1887-96.

Yasmani Grandal hit a tying home run for Chicago in the eighth. Ryan Pressly (0-1) walked Tim Anderson with one out in the ninth before a single by Luis Robert Jr.

Vaughn then belted a line drive that sailed over the head of leaping second baseman Mauricio Dubon and into center field to put the White Sox on top.

"It was a great game all the way around from the first inning to the last inning," Grifol said. "There was a lot of moving parts to it, even though it was just three or four moves to make, there was a lot of moving parts in the mind."

White Sox ace Dylan Cease allowed two hits and a run with 10 strikeouts over 6 1/3 innings in his first opening-day start. Kendall Graveman (1-0) worked a scoreless eighth for the win.

Reynaldo Lopez allowed a soaring home run to the second deck in right field to Yordan Alvarez with one out in the ninth but finished for the save.

Cease had retired 19 in a row, with Houston's only baserunner coming on a leadoff single by Jeremy Pena, when he plunked Alvarez on the foot with one out in the seventh.

Jose Abreu, who spent his entire nine-year career with the White Sox before signing with the Astros this offseason, followed with a single to chase Cease.

He was replaced by Aaron Bummer, who walked Kyle Tucker to load the bases. A wild pitch with two outs allowed Alvarez to score, putting Houston up 1-0.

Cease, who finished second to Justin Verlander in last year's AL Cy Young Award voting, said he felt locked in from the start.

"That was about as sharp as I've ever been," he said.

Houston Manager Dusty Baker raved about Cease's performance.

"You're not used to seeing breaking balls like that right out of spring training," he said. "Usually, he would bounce more of them. He was getting strike one with that breaking ball. ... He was on tonight. We usually don't strike out that much but that guy was pretty good tonight."

MARINERS 3, GUARDIANS 0 J.P. Crawford's walk helped by a pitch-clock violation on James Karinchak sparked an eighth-inning rally that was capped by Ty France's three-run home run, and Seattle beat Cleveland. Crawford walked on a 3-2 pitch but only after being gifted a ball when Karinchak (0-1) committed the lone pitch-clock violation of the game with the count 0-2. Kolten Wong was hit by a pitch with one out and France went opposite field with a pitch out of the strike zone and cleared the wall down the right-field line.

ORIOLES 10, RED SOX 9 Adley Rutschman became the first catcher in major league history with five hits on opening day, and Baltimore defeated Boston. Rutschman homered in his first at-bat and finished 5-for-5 with a career-best four RBI.

RAYS 4, TIGERS 0 Shane McClanahan (1-0) pitched six sharp innings, Jose Siri and Wander Franco homered and Tampa Bay opened its silver anniversary season with a win. Miguel Cabrera had a double for Detroit that moved him into a tie with Ichiro Suzuki for 23rd on the all-time hit list with 3,089.

TWINS 2, ROYALS 0 Pablo Lopez and four Minnesota relievers combined on a two-hitter to beat Kansas City. Trevor Larnach and pinch-hitter Donovan Solano each drove in a run. Lopez (1-0) allowed both Royals hits while striking out eight in 5 1/3 innings, outpitching former Cy Young Award winner Zack Greinke (0-1).

NATIONAL LEAGUE

BRAVES 7, NATIONALS 2 Travis d'Arnaud had four hits and Atlanta beat error-prone Washington. Braves starter Max Fried departed in the fourth inning with left hamstring discomfort. He gave up one run in 3 1/3 innings. Lucas Luetge (1-0) was credited with the win.

CUBS 4, BREWERS 0 Dansby Swanson had three hits in his Chicago debut and Marcus Stroman worked six scoreless innings, breezing past baseball's first pitch-clock violation.

METS 5, MARLINS 3 Brandon Nimmo broke a seventh-inning tie with a two-run double, sending Max Scherzer and New York past Miami. Scherzer (1-0) coughed up a three-run lead but threw six solid innings in a matchup with NL Cy Young Award winner Sandy Alcantara.

PIRATES 4, REDS 3 Oneil Cruz homered shortly after a pitch clock violation helped him and later hit a go-ahead sacrifice fly in the eighth inning for Pittsburgh. There were two pitch-clock violations, committed by Reds starter Hunter Greene in the third and Pirates starter Mitch Keller in the fourth. Both at-bats ended with home runs.

ROCKIES 7, PADRES 2 C.J. Cron homered twice and drove in five runs for Colorado, who beat San Diego. Cron hit a go-ahead, three-run home run with one out in the fifth inning and added a leadoff shot in the seventh for his 17th career multi-home run game. Elehuris Montero followed with another home run off reliever Domingo Tapia. The Rockies had 17 hits.

INTERLEAGUE

RANGERS 11, PHILLIES 7 Robbie Grossman and Brad Miller homered in a big comeback for Texas after prized acquisition Jacob deGrom struggled in his debut, and the Rangers beat Philadelphia. Grossman hit a three-run home run that tied the game at 5-5 in the middle of a nine-run outburst in the fourth inning. An inning later, Miller became the first Rangers player in 11 years to hit home runs in consecutive season openers. His two-run shot made it 11-6.

YANKEES 5, GIANTS 0 Aaron Judge followed his record-setting 2022 by homering on his first swing as Yankees captain, starting New York to a win over San Francisco. Gerrit Cole (1-0) struck out 11 in six scoreless innings and 21-year-old Anthony Volpe went 0 for 2 with a walk, stolen base and two nice defensive plays in his major league debut.





