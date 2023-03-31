Let’s Eat: Wellington’s, The Piano Bar, Crisp & Green, Nautical Bowls and more NWA restaurant news

Another up-scale restaurant is open in uptown Rogers.

Earlier this month, Wellington's opened 9,000 square-foot of dining space and an enclosed cigar lounge on the top floor of the One Uptown building -- just across from Loma.

Menu options include shareable plates, charcuterie boards, full caviar service, steak and seafood. The bar has a wide variety of spirits and cocktails options, according to a news release.

The first Wellington's location opened at Har-Ber Crossings in west Springdale in early 2020.

Wellington's at 5102 W. Pauline Whitaker Parkway is open Monday and Tuesday from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., Wednesday and Thursday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Friday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The restaurant is open to ages 21 and older, a requirement by state law due to the cigar lounge.

The Piano Bar

Dickson Street's The Piano Bar is expanding to Rogers.

The new Piano Bar and Grill will be located at 4502 S. Dixieland Blvd., Suite 300.

Aaron Schauer, managing partner, said the business has been looking to open a location in Benton County for a few years.

Unlike the downtown Fayetteville bar, The Piano Bar and Grill will have a food menu, a parking lot and more draft beer. The dueling piano shows and live music five nights a week will be about the same, he said.

The new venue should appeal more to people older than college students, he said.

The building is still in the middle of the construction process, according to Schauer, who said an optimistic opening time would be midyear.

The Rogers location will be the third Piano Bar in operation. The business recently opened a second dueling pianos bar in Columbus, Ohio.

Acai Bowls!

Two health food eateries are making their Northwest Arkansas debut this year.

In Bentonville, fast casual restaurant Crisp & Green will open April 22.

The restaurant planned for 1401 S. Walton Blvd., Suite 11, primarily offers salads, grain and acai bowls and smoothies.

It will be the first of five Crisp & Green locations planned for Arkansas, according to a news release.

The flagship Crisp & Green store opened at Wayzata, Minn., in 2016. The company has restaurants in at least seven states and plans to double that number by the end of 2023.

In Fayetteville, Nautical Bowls opened recently at 1113 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. near Tropical Smoothie Cafe.

It is open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. all week.

Founded in Minnesota, the restaurant serves acai bowls that are gluten-free, dairy-free, plant-based and soy-free, according to its website.

The chain currently has about 20 restaurants across the country, most of them in Minnesota, with more planned from Utah to Connecticut to Florida, according to the site.

Mi Mazatlan

Mi Mazatlan Bar and Mexican Grill is now serving Mexican and seafood dishes in Springdale.

The restaurant at 4111 S. Thompson St. is open from 10 a.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday.

Wendy's

Wendy's opened in Lowell last month.

The fast food chain is located just west of Interstate 49 at 101 Monument St., Suite H. It is open from 6:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. all week.

We'll be back next week with more restaurant news across Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley. Has one recently opened or closed near you? Does your favorite spot have a new menu? Let us know. Email gmoore@nwaonline.com.

Frog legs at Wellington's. The restaurant with an enclosed cigar lounge opened earlier this month at 5102 W. Pauline Whitaker Pkwy. (Courtesy photo/Wellington's)



The interior of Wellington's. The restaurant with an enclosed cigar lounge opened earlier this month at 5102 W. Pauline Whitaker Pkwy. (Courtesy photo/Wellington's)

