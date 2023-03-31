To maintain control

I love how the Arkansas Ledge and our new governor love to deregulate, deregulate, deregulate ... except when it comes to women's choice, what books librarians can and cannot furnish, what teachers can and cannot teach, what bathrooms individuals can and cannot use, and now what social media Arkansans can and cannot access.

Just admit that you want to further enrich the wealthy and maintain more control over everyone else. This fact is thinly veiled.

For the record, as a parent of teenagers and person who's been paying attention the last 15 years, I tend to agree that social media in general has probably done more harm than good in that it empowers everyday people to bully and spew hate from behind a screen when they would never do so face-to-face.

JOSH MOODY

Fayetteville

On selective outrage

Seven people shot, two killed, in Little Rock at a large gathering, and no mention of "mass shooting." Daily there are multiple shootings, yet these are not called a "mass shooting." I notice that it seems only when a legally obtained "AR-15-style" weapon is used is it termed a "mass shooting." Only when a legally obtained weapon is used is it termed a "mass shooting." Multiple shootings in south Florida, yet no mention of "mass shooting." I wonder at this selective use of the term.

Hundreds of children are killed in their homes by drive-by shootings, killed in playgrounds, in cars in a drive-through line, simply walking down the street, yet it appears there are no cries for more gun control, no protests, no apparent outrage. I question this selective focus. Are not all shootings, all children being killed, deserving of this emotional outpouring?

For several months I posted on my Facebook site statistics on weekly killings of children, until I got too depressed doing this because it seemed there was no attention, no action, no caring. People are the problem. A man killed his wife with a knife during a Bible study. A man drove a rented U-Haul onto a sidewalk in New York, causing mayhem. Background checks for renting trucks? Red-flag laws for knives?

People are the problem. Psychos obey no laws. Psychos don't care about laws. Street punks don't care about laws. Street punks obey no laws. Just my opinion.

DAVID KELLEY

Louann

Person's responsible

There are 16 million AR-15s in this country according to your recent editorial. There have been 135 reported mass shootings this year. I'm not a math major, so I'll rely on the experts to figure how many of them involved the use of an AR-15-type weapon, and what percentage this is when compared to the 16 million legal AR-15s in circulation. My calculator can't compute a percentage figure this low.

One thing I can figure out is it's not the gun, it's the person. Stop the rhetoric. Political hate speech, verbal word wars are the root cause of these tragedies, and that distinction belongs to 535 members of Congress and one president.

DON SHELLABARGER

Little Rock

We've seen it before

The Arkansas guv'ment providing more money for private schoolin' sounds a whole lot like when the American guv'ment started providing more and more easily attainable money for college education ... how'd that turn out?

GREG STANFORD

White Hall

Protect, preserve life

Honorable Arkansas representatives, I implore you to support legislation that would ban assault-style weapons for private citizens of this country.

The statistics and logic stand on their own merit, but it's clear this data hasn't persuaded you and other lawmakers to do what's necessary to prevent the senseless mass shooting deaths that continue to escalate year over year, month over month. It pains me that this fact is perhaps the most statistically significant example of American exceptionalism.

So, instead, I plead for you to consider this crisis from a human perspective. As a father of three young children, I watch, yet again, with great grief and sadness, and frankly, a sense of hopelessness, knowing that most likely nothing will be done to address this crisis in a meaningful way. Please, for the sake of our children, your own legacy, and the good of our nation, act swiftly, strongly and clearly to do what is right. Don't stop with condolences and calls for prayer. Those things are all absolutely necessary, but so is sensible legislation that would prevent these types of crises in the first place.

There are many nuances to this issue, to be sure, but don't be fooled into thinking it's too complicated to deal with in a meaningful way. The days following mass shootings always bring about strong reactions and differing opinions.

As the chorus of usual voices no doubt finds you, yet again, I urge you to pause and carefully consider with humility what I believe to be right and just: Protect, preserve and support life in this country by directly addressing the clear threat posed by weapons intended for war.

For those who cling to their rights for fear of their guns being taken away, I simply ask this: If life is truly to be valued above all, is that right still worth it if it consistently costs scores of children their lives?

STEPHEN CARTER

Bentonville

Why would it work?

I have a question and a suggestion for the folks who demand gun control or banning. First the question: Why do you think banning guns will work any better than banning drugs has?

Suggestion: Ban criminals from having guns first. See how well it works before trying it on law-abiding people.

JOE CROMWELL

White Hall