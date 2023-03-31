Little Rock Christian rips Pulaski Academy

Little Rock Christian baseball Coach Brandon Eller mentioned that he believed his team has another level it can get to following Thursday's matchup against rival Pulaski Academy, but the Warriors elevated their game just enough to keep its winning streak intact.

Reece Tarini held the Bruins to one hit while his teammates provided plenty of offense as Little Rock Christian strolled to a 13-0 victory in five innings in front of a large crowd at Warrior Field.

The shutout was the third in a row for Little Rock Christian (13-1), which also won its fourth consecutive game this week against a cross-town foe. The Warriors had previously outscored Central Arkansas Christian and eStem by a combined 49-2 in three games before they run-ruled Pulaski Academy (7-6).

"It was a pretty good way to end the week," said Eller, whose team won't play again until Tuesday when it faces Sylvan Hills. "I thought we swung the bat really well and took advantage of the mistakes [Pulaski Academy] made. We took advantage of the walks, got a couple of stolen bases, couple of errors. I do feel like when we're playing our best. We're swinging it well and taking advantage of everything, and I thought we did that [Thursday]."

The Warriors, particularly Tarini, did very little wrong in its latest outing.

The Louisiana Tech signee held the Bruins' bats in check while striking out 4 and walking 3 in 4 innings of work. Tate Collins, who also led Little Rock Christian with two hits, came on to close things out with a perfect fifth.

"Our pitching staff showed their depth, too," Eller said. "This was our fourth game in four days, and we rolled two guys out there that threw really well. Reece did a great job to start, and Tate finished it off. So I'm really proud of the guys."

Oklahoma State signee Charlie Carter blasted a home run in the third inning, and Harrison Engskov drove in a team-high three runs for the Warriors.

However, Little Rock Christian scored its first four runs of the game without the benefit of a single hit.

Collins and Cade Bowman scored in the first inning off a throwing miscue. A similar error occurred in the second inning when an errant throw by Pulaski Academy sailed far into left field, which allowed Bowman and Will Coffman to score.

Collins actually started the Warriors' hitting onslaught later in the inning when his run-scoring single sent Jackson Kircher scurrying home to give Little Rock Christian a 5-0 lead. Three batters later, Engskov ripped a three-run double before eventually scoring on Coffman's single.

Carter's solo shot high over the left-field wall in the third inning pushed the Warriors' lead to 10-0 until they essentially put the game away in the fourth on Bowman's sacrifice fly and Kircher's two-run double.

"We did play well, but I still think we can play better baseball," Eller said. "We talk to the guys all the time and tell them that at the end of the day, the win is what matters. Of course, the state tournament is the end goal, and it's a single-elimination event, so we always discuss how we can get better every day.

"The teams that are successful are playing their best baseball in May, and those teams aren't necessarily the ones with the best records. We want to continuously get better to where we're peaking through the end of the season so that we're playing our best baseball. But I do like where we're at."