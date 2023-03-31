Little Rock police arrest teenager on murder charge

Little Rock police arrested a teenager on a murder charge Thursday after a shooting that left a man dead, authorities said.

Officers responded to what was reported as an accidental shooting around 9:38 a.m. at 813 Valmar St. that killed Alfrisco Davis, 32.

However, police at the scene had doubts that the shooting was accidental and contacted homicide detectives, who arrested Maddison Poindexter, 18, after questioning, police said. She faces a charge of second-degree murder.

Police did not provide further information Thursday, and it was not clear what the relationship between Davis and Poindexter was.