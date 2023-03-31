Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Arkansas News LEARNS Guide Legislature Sports Core Values Puzzles Newsletters Public Notices Archive Obits Opinion Story Ideas
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Little Rock police arrest teenager on murder charge

by The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 3:00 a.m.

Little Rock police arrested a teenager on a murder charge Thursday after a shooting that left a man dead, authorities said.

Officers responded to what was reported as an accidental shooting around 9:38 a.m. at 813 Valmar St. that killed Alfrisco Davis, 32.

However, police at the scene had doubts that the shooting was accidental and contacted homicide detectives, who arrested Maddison Poindexter, 18, after questioning, police said. She faces a charge of second-degree murder.

Police did not provide further information Thursday, and it was not clear what the relationship between Davis and Poindexter was.

Print Headline: Little Rock police arrest teenager on murder charge

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT