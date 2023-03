Pregame:

It's a windy evening at Baum-Walker with the temperature in the mid-70s. There is a 26-mph northeast breeze.

The Hogs have won 15 consecutive games at home and are 18-1 overall in their stadium.

Pitching matchup: Alabama RHP Ben Hess (3-0, 3.34 ERA) vs. Arkansas LHP Hunter Hollan (4-0, 1.97 ERA)

Lineup:

1. Josenberger CF

2. Bohrofen RF

3. Wegner LF

4. Diggs DH

5. Stovall 2B

6. Cali 3B

7. Slavens 1B

8. Rowland C

9. Bolton SS