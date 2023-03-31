Louisiana DB drawn to UA assistant





Consensus 4-star safety prospect Tylen Singleton's vibe with secondary coach Deron Wilson has him wanting to visit the University of Arkansas for the second time on April 8.

"I love Coach Wilson," Singleton said. "We always talk. He's very funny, he's a cool guy."

Singleton, 6-2, 200 pounds, of Many, La., has scholarship offers from the Razorbacks, LSU, Oregon, Auburn, Texas A&M, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Oklahoma State, Florida State, Michigan, Tennessee, Notre Dame, Southern Cal and other schools.

He visited the Hogs in March of last year.

"I went up there and I was blown away," he said.

ESPN rates him a 4-star recruit, the No. 4 safety and the No. 54 overall prospect in the nation in the 2024 class. He is also rated the No. 2 junior recruit in Louisiana.

Singleton said he is a fan of Wilson's coaching style.

"Some coaches are like hollering and cussing," Singleton said. "If you mess up, he's going to tell you what you messed up on and tell you how you can do it right and then you'll do it again."

Wilson's communication skills puts him at ease.

"He's not one of those that thinks he just big-time type people," Singleton said. "He's easy to talk to like he's down to your level. I just love talking to him."

While defensive line coach Deke Adams is entering his second year on staff, Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman added defensive coordinator Travis Williams, co-defensive coordinator Marcus Woodson and Wilson to the defensive side of the ball after last season.

"As soon as the new coaching staff got hired, they called me and told me I still had an offer and they were going to build an even better relationship with me and ever since then we've been on the phone constantly," Singleton said. "I'll FaceTime the entire defensive staff. I just have a great relationship with the whole staff.

"Arkansas is the only school the whole defensive staff got on a group FaceTime and called me."

Singleton visited Tennessee last Saturday. He's also visited LSU, TCU and Texas A&M since January and has plans to visit LSU again after Arkansas and then Mississippi State.

"These schools I'm taking visits to right now, those are the schools I'm a high priority for them and I know they really want me," Singleton said. "I know Arkansas wants me so I'm ready to get there and see how they really are in person."

Schools that have developed a good relationship with him are standing out.

"I've narrowed down to TCU, Tennessee, LSU and Arkansas," Singleton said. "They're like my top four right now and after I visit Arkansas [and] LSU, I'm going to sit down with my family and I'm going to set my official visits and I want to commit before the end of the summer and early enroll after my football season."

Singleton said his trip to Fayetteville will help determine if the Hogs get an official visit. He has a 3.3 grade-point average and is looking to major in business.

"I want to start my own clothing brand," he said.

Email Richard Davenport at rdavenport@arkansasonline.com

