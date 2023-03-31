Miles to go yet

Some weeks back my 7-year-old granddaughter Sophia asked, "Grandma, when will we have a girl president of the United States?" I told her that I had no idea and asked her what she thought.

She said, "I predict that we will have a girl president in the year 2783."

Where that number came from, I have no idea. So, I responded by laughing. When she saw me laughing, she said, "Grandma, stop laughing. I am serious and this makes me sad."

It makes me sad too. As we close International Women's Month, I am saddened that, in the United States and across the globe, biology is still destiny for women. While I acknowledge the gains made over the years in work done to achieve parity, I also recognize that progress toward equal power and equal pay is still elusive. The World Economic Forum reports that achieving global gender parity will take more than five generations. That's equal to 132 years.

I believe that one reason gender equity is still elusive is that women don't have enough strong voices in the policy battles. This lack of power extends across the globe and through critical institutions governing the world's countries and running the world's economies, from the parliaments, to the courts, from corporate boardrooms to political parties.

In 2023, no country has achieved gender equity. And in some parts of the world, women are less free and less equal than they were 50 years ago. Gender disparities in the labor market persist as serious challenges. Work cultures across the globe remain a man's world.

In some parts of the world, it's illegal for women to work outside the home. In other parts of the world, women are still marginalized in their workplaces. Inadequate child care or no available child care still prevent women from going to work or being all that they can be at work. Rising child-care costs across the globe are outpacing income growth.

Women continue to be sexually harassed in the workplace. According to the Paris-based European Association Against Violence in the Workplace, some 90 percent of women who speak out against their bosses and take legal action end up losing their jobs.

Marginalization of women at the top has continued across industries, around the world. Take the global airline industry, for example. Even as many airlines attempt to reset their workforces, depleted during the pandemic, the International Air Transport Association reports that the industry's female employees hold only about 13 percent of executive positions.

According to the UN report The World's Women 2020, "in terms of power and decision making, women held only 28 percent of managerial positions globally in 2019, almost the same proportion as in 1995." Some women who finally crashed through the glass ceiling and landed in the C Suite are reporting that they are lonely (Journal of Applied Psychology, 2022) and held to different standards and expectations than their male peers.

The disparities in health care for women continue to grow, whether they live in remote African or Indian villages, brightly lit European, Asian or South American cities, or even wealthy suburbs of the United States. As a matter of fact, data show the United States is the most challenged place among high-income countries to give birth. The National Center for Health Statistics reported recently that maternal mortality in the United States hit its highest levels since 1965 last year.

Nearly two-thirds of the world's 781 million illiterate adults are women. Little girls and young women, who are the future of our countries, are being denied the right to an education and, in some cases, brutalized in Afghanistan and poisoned in Iran as they attempt to pursue learning. Here in the United States, little girls and boys are failed in the classroom every day by our education systems.

Women's bodies are being used as weapons of war in Ukraine, South Sudan and other parts of the world. In the United States, the Defense Department and other military leaders reported in a March 10 release that sexual assault on women in U.S. military academies is on the rise. In the 2021-22 school year, these assaults jumped 18 percent compared to the previous year. That's one in five female students who experienced unwanted sexual contact.

These statistics are why we still need committed female and male voices of change on gender equity.

I look forward to the day when Sophia and her little sister Ella can experience the delight of seeing a girl become president of the United States. I also look forward to the day when little girls around the world across geopolitical divides and economic spectrums can grow up with the expectation that they can be anything they choose to be.

I look forward to the day when all girls will have opportunity to learn, earn and lead.

Esther Silver-Parker is a retired corporate executive who manages a consultancy that focuses on corporate social responsibility. She lives in Rogers.