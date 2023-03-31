MLB Best Bets for Friday Night, Including Props for Mookie Betts and Yordan Alvarez

Opening Day lived up to expectations with more stolen bases, some upset wins, and dominant performances from both pitchers (Gerrit Cole, Dylan Cease) and hitters (Adley Rutschman, C.J. Cron).

We also saw more than a few aces struggle (Jacob deGrom, Corbin Burnes, Alek Manoah) and Aaron Judge pick up right where he left off, hitting a home run in his first at-bat of the season.

So, what will Friday have in store for us? I don't know about you, but I'm eager to find out.

Here are a couple of game bets and player props that are presenting good value at plus money odds for Friday's slate.

Dodgers -1.5 (+115) over the Arizona Diamondbacks

Mookie Betts over 1.5 total bases (+155)

We haven't seen much of Dustin May, and he's unlikely to go much deeper than five innings in this one.

Dodgers hitters have seen a lot of Merrill Kelly, however, and usually with success. Freddie Freeman, Mookie Betts, Max Muncy and Will Smith all have had major success vs. the veteran pitcher.

But most specifically, Betts has Kelly's number. Across 23 career at-bats, he is hitting .304 with three home runs and an OPS of 1.124. Betts had 78 extra-base hits in 2022 (third in MLB), making this total bases prop look like a nice one.

Bet on Diamondbacks-Dodgers at SI Sportsbook

Astros -1.5 (+135) over the Chicago White Sox

Yordan Alvarez over 1.5 total bases +115

Lance Lynn has not had much success vs. Houston, and this Astros lineup is hitting a cumulative .338 with a 1.038 OPS vs. the veteran righty. Specifically, Alex Bregman (OPS 1.526, 2 HR), Yordan Alvarez (OPS 1.182) and – believe it or not -- Martin Maldonado (OPS 1.348) have had his number, so I am going to ride with the Houston bats again at Minute Maid Park tonight.

Cristian Javier, who struck out batters at a rate of 11.47 per nine innings last season, may not put up big K numbers vs. this White Sox team that doesn't really strike out a lot, but he should be able to get the job done after Houston disappointed the home crowd last night in a narrow loss. Let's take the plus money for the run line instead of just the money line.

Yordan went yard last night so it looks like his hand isn't too big of an issue. I'm also taking the Big Man to total at least two bases tonight.

Bet on White Sox-Astros at SI Sportsbook

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call the National Council for Problem Gambling 1-800-522-4700.