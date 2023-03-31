MLB calendar

April 28-29 San Diego vs. San Francisco at Mexico City.

June 24-25 Chicago Cubs vs. St. Louis at London.

July TBA Amateur draft.

July 11 All-Star Game, Seattle.

July 23 Hall of Fame induction ceremonies, Cooperstown, N.Y.

July 31 Last day during the season to trade a player.

Aug. 1 Deadline for drafted players to sign, except for players who have exhausted college eligibility, 4 p.m. Central.

Aug. 20 Philadelphia vs. Washington at Williamsport, Pa.

Oct. 1 Regular season ends.

November TBA Last day for club to make a qualifying offer to an eligible former player who became a free agent, fifth day after World Series, 4 p.m. Central.

November TBA Last day for player to accept a qualifying offer, 10th day after World Series, 4 p.m. Central.

Nov 7-9 General managers meetings, Scottsdale, Ariz.

Nov. 17 Last day for teams to offer 2024 contracts to unsigned players on their 40-man rosters.

Dec. 3 Hall of Fame Contemporary Baseball/Managers-Umpires-Executives Committee vote announced, Nashville, Tenn.

Dec. 4-7 Winter meetings, Nashville, Tenn.

Dec. 15 International signing period closes, 4 p.m. Central.