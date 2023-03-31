



Actor Melissa Joan Hart said she and her husband helped a class of kindergartners that was fleeing the Nashville, Tenn., school shooting earlier this week. Hart said in a video posted on Instagram Tuesday that her children attend a school next to the private Christian Covenant School. She said she and her husband, Mark Wilkerson, had been headed to her children's school conferences Monday when they helped some students get away from the shooting that killed six people. "We helped a class of kindergartners across a busy highway," she said, her voice breaking, "that were climbing out of the woods -- that were trying to, um, escape the shooter situation at their school. So we helped all these tiny little kids cross the road and get their teachers over there, and we helped a mom reunite with her children." Hart said she had moved to Nashville from Connecticut and that her kids had attended a school near Sandy Hook Elementary when 26 children were shot and killed there in 2012. "This is our second experience with a school shooting with our kids being in close proximity. Luckily we are all OK," she said. She said she recorded the video Monday, but it was too raw to post that day. "I don't know what to say anymore," she said. "Enough is enough." A spokesperson for Hart, who has starred in TV shows including "Sabrina the Teenage Witch," "Melissa & Joey," and "Clarissa Explains It All" didn't immediately return a message from The Associated Press seeking further comment.

The man who inspired the 2004 film "Hotel Rwanda" and was freed by Rwanda last week from a terrorism sentence returned Wednesday to the United States and joined his family after being held for more than two years. Paul Rusesabagina's arrival in San Antonio was announced by his daughter Carine Kanimba, who tweeted that "our family is finally reunited today." White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan tweeted that "we're glad to have him back on U.S. soil." Rusesabagina's plane first touched down in Houston and the 68-year-old would visit a military hospital in San Antonio, according to a person familiar with the matter, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss internal planning. Rusesabagina, a U.S. legal resident and Belgian citizen, was credited with sheltering more than 1,000 ethnic Tutsis at the hotel he managed during Rwanda's 1994 genocide in which over 800,000 Tutsis and Hutus who tried to protect them were killed. He received the U.S. Presidential Medal of Freedom for his efforts. Rusesabagina disappeared in 2020 during a visit to Dubai in the United Arab Emirates and appeared days later in Rwanda in handcuffs. His family alleged he was kidnapped and taken to Rwanda against his will to stand trial. In 2021, he was sentenced to 25 years in prison after being convicted in Rwanda on eight charges including membership in a terrorist group, murder and abduction following the widely criticized trial.





In this Thursday, Dec. 2, 2004 file photo, Paul Rusesabagina, the inspiration for the film "Hotel Rwanda," poses with actress Angelina Jolie at the premiere of the film at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)





