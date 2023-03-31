NWA DEMOCRAT-GAZETTE SPRING SPORTS NOTEBOOK

SOCCER

Springdale eager for 6A-West play

Play begins next week in the 6A-West Conference, which will be even more competitive with the addition of Fort Smith Northside from the 6A-Central.

Teams will play single games against each other instead of the usual home-and-away series, which increases the importance of trying to come away with a win for league standings that'll determine seedings for the state tournament. Springdale (5-0-1) will open league play on Tuesday at Springdale Har-Ber at 5:30 p.m.

"The stakes are high and we have a lot of difficult games ahead," Springdale coach DJ Beeler said. "Our league, for at least the past decade, has been the best from tough to bottom. Now, you add Northside, which has been at the top or near the top in the Central, and that makes it more difficult. It's a challenge. But I am looking forward to it."

Beeler likes the depth of his team, which means Springdale fans can continue to see plenty of Bulldogs coming on and off the field during conference play. The roster includes talented young players like Jose Damian, a junior who scored two goals in a 4-3 win over Rogers earlier this week.

"We've got a lot of young talent in our sophomore and junior classes," Beeler said. "I feel like our depth is a big positive in that, if we have an injury, for example, we can bring someone else in and weather the storm. Right now, we're looking for consistency. We want to get settled in and find who our go-to players are."

-- Rick Fires

Magre confident in young teammates

Senior Lauren Magre is back for Fayetteville, which makes the Lady Bulldogs a threat again after finishing as state runners-up last season and winning it all in Class 6A in 2021.

Magre is an all-state forward who briefly left Tuesday's game with Fort Smith Southside after getting hit in the nose with a soccer ball. She showed her toughness and leadership ability when she returned to the field of play and contributed a goal during a 6-0 shutout over Southside.

Magre brushed off the incident and flashed a big smile after the game when she talked about the contributions of her younger teammates, who accounted for four of the six goals scored against Southside. Freshman Janie Kramer led the way with two goals and an assist while sophomores Kara Whitson and Regan McIntosh each contributed goals for the Lady Bulldogs.

"We lost three seniors from last year and Janie, Regan, and Lailah (Morris), they've all been able to step into that role," said Magre, who had 22 goals and 10 assists as a junior for Fayetteville. "They've been instrumental in our play this year. They've been able to move into the starting lineup and keep our offense and our defense moving."

Fayetteville has an 8-0 record heading into Friday's scheduled game at Oologah, Okla. The Lady Bulldogs will open 6A-West Conference play at home on Tuesday against Bentonville.

-- Rick Fires

SOFTBALL

Lady Cards settling in

The Farmington girls basketball team's run to the Class 4A state championship meant a little later start for the softball team to have all of its players. That's the way it goes for smaller schools, said Lady Cardinals Coach Jason Shirey.

"At a school our size, we understand as coaches that we share a lot of the same athletes who play multiple sports," said Shirey, whose daughter Reese is the starting point guard on the basketball team and the No. 2 hitter on the softball team. "We want our athletes to have that opportunity even if it means they are a little late getting started."

Farmington opened 4A-1 Conference play with a 21-3 win against Berryville to move to 7-0, and was set to take on Pea Ridge on Thursday before heading to a tournament in Mountain Home this weekend.

Shirey said his team had seven different lineups in seven games, but with his full roster available, he hopes to use this weekend's games to solidify the unit.

The Lady Cardinals have plenty of offensive firepower with nine players batting over .300. Reese Shirey made a seamless jump from the court to the field, batting .714 in her first four games. Skyler Riddle, Emmalee Farmer and Amia Carr were all batting above .400.

-- Chip Souza

Lady Wildcats riding hot streak

Springdale Har-Ber has been down by its standards the past few seasons, but Coach Candi Bailey's team is making some noise in the 6A-West.

Heading into a Thursday game against Bentonville West, the Lady Wildcats were 6-3 and carried a four-game winning streak into the game.

"I think we have been playing pretty well the past few weeks, said Bailey, who is in her third season. "We've had a favorable schedule, which has also helped, but I'm pleased with how we've been playing for sure."

Sophomore Anniston Reith has been a huge addition to the roster both in the circle as a pitcher and in the batting order. Reith is batting .323 with five home runs and 14 RBI. In the circle, Reith has 85 strikeouts and a 2.283 ERA.

Six Har-Ber players are batting above .300 with Z Palmer hitting at a .444 clip and two homers. Shortstop Kylie Lynch-Burris has three home runs.

After Thursday's game against West, Har-Ber is scheduled to play three games next week including a home game against Pea Ridge on Tuesday and a home game against crosstown rival Springdale on Thursday.

-- Chip Souza

BASEBALL

Elkins gathers goose eggs in 3A-1 play

Elkins' ability to pile up zeros during its 3A-1 Conference games has allowed the Elks to enjoy the most important zero of all -- the one in the loss column of their league record.

Elkins improved its record to 6-0 in conference games Monday with 9-0 and 7-0 victories over previously unbeaten West Fork. The Elks, now 9-1 after a 15-2 rout Wednesday over Berryville, has outscored their league opponents 84-2 so far this season, with their only runs allowed belonging to Flippin.

"We are just hoping to keep things going right now," Elkins coach Hunter Corbell said. "To go with our Monday conference games, we are also trying to play a tough nonconference schedule. Our ultimate goal is to build on what we started last year, when we reached the quarterfinals of the state tournament."

Joven Bell (3-0) has yet to allow a run this season and has given up only five hits in 14.2 innings of work while recording 38 strikeouts, while Dizzy Dean (3-1) has thrown 13.1 innings and has a 3.68 ERA. Freshman Caleb Hankins, meanwhile, has a win and two saves with a 2.52 ERA over a team-high 16.2 innings pitched.

Trace Keller, who bats second in the Elks' lineup, has improved his game and has a team-high 15 hits with 14 RBI and 12 runs scored. Landon Haney, meanwhile, hit his first home run of the season in the first game against West Fork and belted a pair of doubles against Berryville.

"We have eight returning starters from last year's team," Corbell said. "These guys have played a lot of varsity innings over the past two years, and some of them played as ninth-graders before I got here. So the chemistry is there."

Elkins will head to Harrison to play in the Ozarks Classic this weekend.

-- Henry Apple

Ozark wins twice in wood bat tourney

The Ozark Hillbillies didn't technically win the Alma Wood Bat Tournament over spring break after more than 3 inches of rain inundated Alma's ball field, forced a change in venue and cancelled all of Friday's games along with the bracket-style format.

They were the only team to go 2-0 and finished with a thrilling 5-4 win over Alma last Saturday at Hunt's Park to wrap up the second annual Wood Bat Tournament.

Ozark scored four runs in the top of the seventh inning with Richdan Case providing the big hit with a single that scored Brayden Combs and Dylan Herriage for the lead.

Case also earned the win on the mound, pitching the final two innings.

Ozark defeated Paris, 2-0, in the first game of the tournament on Thursday.

The wins were a little extra special for Cody Bullard, who is in his first year as head baseball coach at Ozark.

Bullard played American Legion baseball for Kerwin's, which played its games at Hunt's Park, and played football and baseball at Alma. Bullard played on Frank Vines' final team before his retirement and played for Kevin Edwards' first team in baseball.

Thursday was Bullard's first trip to Alma as a head coach.

"It's pretty cool," Bullard said. "I've got some great memories out here. Walking through the gates earlier, it's a great feeling. It doesn't feel that long ago that I was out here playing. Now, I'm out here coaching and it's a blessing."

Bullard is adjusting to being a head coach after six years as an assistant at Ozark.

"It's been an adjustment for me," Bullard said. "You see things from a different perspective as the head guy. I'm super honored and blessed. I've got an awesome group of kids that come out and compete every day."

Ozark leaned on a solid pitching staff to go 2-0 over the three days with Herriage and Caleb Lyons combining to allow two hits in the win over Paris. Saturday, Kade Kendrick started and gave up no earned runs in five innings before Case took over.

"They'll compete," Bullard said. "Kendrick has done a super job of coming in. He's our guy to keep teams off balanced. He keeps the ball down and throws a lot of strikes. I'm extremely proud of him. Then we'll bring in Richdan Case and Daxton Shaffer. We've got four or five that I feel confident in."

Ozark is 3-5 after Thursday's win with a pair of one-run losses, to Waldron, 5-4, and Mansfield, 7-6.

"We've had a lot of games that could have gone either way," Bullard said. "When these guys are on, they can play with anybody.

Paris in the thick

Daxson Baumgartner, Kort Tencleve, and Konnor Edwards combined on a two-hit shutout last Saturday in a 3-0 win over Howe, Okla., to wrap up the Alma Wood Bat Tournament.

Baumgartner earned the win, going five innings before Tencleve and Edwards each pitched an inning each.

"We pitched it well in the tournament," Paris coach Josh Hart said. "We just didn't hit well enough on Thursday against Ozark. We came back and made some adjustments."

Earlier this week, Paris lost Charleston and beat Hackett in 3A-4 conference play.

The conference will be an exciting one with Charleston and Booneville currently at the top, but Paris will be close.

The district tournament will be held at Cossatot River.

