



GOLF

Four share Texas Open lead

Veterans Padraig Harrington and Matt Kuchar each shot a 4-under 68 on Thursday to share the early lead with MJ Daffue and Roberto Diaz in the weather-delayed first round of the Valero Texas Open. Daffue eagled the par-5 18th hole at TPC San Antonio and Diaz made birdie on 18 to join the 51-year-old Harrington -- who has played on the PGA Tour, European tour and PGA Tour Champions this year -- and the 44-year-old Kuchar atop the leaderboard. Play was delayed by fog in the morning, which prevented the afternoon half of the field from finishing their rounds on Thursday. Daffue had the biggest finish. He holed a 27-foot putt for birdie on the par-4 17th hole. He hammered a 291-yard second shot to the back edge of the green on 18, and converted a 14-footer from the fringe for a 5-under 31 on the back nine. Former University of Arkansas golfer Andrew Landry completed his round at an even-par 72. Nico Echavarria (Razorbacks) posted a 1-over 73. Austin Cook (Jonesboro, Razorbacks) completed only six holes before played was postponed. David Lingmerth (Razorbacks) was on No. 11 when play was called.

Lee in front at Palos Verdes

Mi Hyang Lee shot a 6-under 65 in her first LPGA Tour event of the year for a one-stroke lead in the opening round of the DIO Implant LA Open on Thursday. Lee, a 30-year-old South Korean who has slipped to 378th in the world, played bogey-free and closed with a birdie on the par-4 18th hole at chilly Palos Verdes. Lee has two career LPGA Tour victories, the more recent at the Ladies Scottish Open in 2017. She was runner-up at the ANA Inspiration, a major, in 2019 to reach a career-best 31st in the rankings but has struggled the past three years. Megan Khang and Hyo Joo Kim each shot 66. Former University of Arkansas golfer Gaby Lopez stands at 2-over 73 while Stacy Lewis (Razorbacks) posted a 73 and Maria Fassi (Razorbacks) at 74.

Zhang dominating

Already the best amateur in women's golf, Rose Zhang set another record Thursday to take a five-shot lead in the Augusta National Women's Amateur, leaving her one round away at the home of the Masters from another big title. Zhang opened with a 6-under 66 at Champions Retreat to set the tournament record. She went one lower Thursday with a 7-under 65 -- despite making her only bogey of the tournament -- and finished with a long chip to 3 feet for birdie. Zhang was at 13-under 131. Andrea Lignell of Sweden, a senior at Ole Miss, had a 69 and was five shots behind. Jenny Bae, a fifth-year senior at Georgia, had a 68 and was another shot behind at 137. No one else was within fewer than 10 shots of Zhang, a 19-year-old sophomore at Stanford and the reigning NCAA champion.

FOOTBALL

Raiders sign WR Carter

Wide receiver and return specialist DeAndre Carter signed a free-agent contract with Las Vegas on Thursday, and the Raiders also re-signed guard Alex Bars. Carter caught 46 passes for 538 yards and 3 touchdowns last season for the Los Angeles Chargers. He also averaged 11.7 yards on 29 punt returns and 19.1 yards on 26 kickoff returns. His punt return average was second in the NFL. Carter also played for Philadelphia in 2018, Houston from 2018-20, Chicago in 2020 and Washington in 2021.

TENNIS

Alcaraz turns back Fritz

The hopes of American men's tennis rest largely on the talented rackets of Taylor Fritz and Tommy Paul. But a Spanish roadblock named Carlos Alcaraz is in the way -- never more illustrated by the last few days at the Miami Open. Two days after routing the Australian Open semifinalist Paul, the top-ranked Alcaraz took his spectacular arsenal to the highest-ranked American man in No. 10 Fritz and blasted into the semifinals with a 6-4, 6-2 victory at Hard Rock Stadium. Alcaraz broke Fritz's serve in the first game. He used that one break to squeak out the first set and finished the match in tidy 1 hour, 18 minutes. Alcaraz faced just two break points and turned away both chances as he improved his match record to 18-1 in 2023. The 19-year-old Alcaraz proved too tough in Miami against two Americans who reside in South Florida. Alcaraz, who won the Indian Wells title last week, will play Jannik Sinner in today's semifinals. In an earlier quarterfinal of extreme height, No. 5 Daniil Medvedev ended the career-best run of 6-7 American qualifier Chris Eubanks with a 6-3, 7-5 victory. For all his accomplishments, the 6-6 Medvedev, who has won 22 of his last 23 matches, had never made the Miami Open semifinals.

BASKETBALL

North Texas claims NIT title

Kai Huntsberry scored 14 of his 21 points in the first half, Tylor Perry scored 14 of his 20 after halftime and North Texas beat fellow Conference USA foe UAB 68-61 on Thursday night to claim the program's first NIT championship. It was the fourth NIT championship game to feature conference opponents -- and the first in 20 years. Conference USA is now 18-2 in the NCAA postseason -- with Charlotte winning the College Basketball Invitational title and FAU advancing to the Final Four. Perry, the conference player of the year and NIT MVP, made a steal and a three-pointer on a fast break to give North Texas the lead for good at 55-53 with 6:22 remaining. Aaron Scott finished with 13 points and seven rebounds for North Texas (31-7), which set a program record for wins in a season. Jordan Walker scored 21 points on 6-of-14 shooting for UAB (29-10),

George Mason hires Skinn

Tony Skinn, who helped lead 11th-seeded George Mason to the Final Four during March Madness as a player in 2006, was hired Thursday to coach men's basketball at the school. Skinn replaces Kim English, who left George Mason for Providence after Ed Cooley departed Providence for Georgetown. Skinn was a starting guard for the Patriots 17 years ago when they picked up a series of surprising wins -- including against UConn in the regional final in Washington, about 20 miles from campus -- to make the semifinals at the NCAA Tournament. George Mason's coach at the time, Jim Larranaga, is now at Miami and has the Hurricanes in this year's Final Four.





United States' Rose Zhang in action during the final day of the Curtis Cup amateur golf match against Great Britain and Ireland, Sunday, June 12, 2022, in Ardmore, Pa. The United States won 15.5-4.5 (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)







Carlos Alcaraz is shown in this photo. (AP/Marta Lavandier)





