Ordinance to change speed limit on unpaved, unmarked roads in Benton County advances

BENTONVILLE -- The Benton County Quorum Court on Thursday night approved the first reading of an ordinance to make the speed limit 40 miles per hour on unpaved roads without signage in unincorporated areas of the county.

The vote was 12-3 with justices of the peace Carrie Perrien Smith, Joseph Bollinger and Bethany Rosenbaum voting no.

There will need to be two more readings of the proposed ordinance. A few justices of the peace said they had been contacted by constituents about the change.

Jay Frasier, county administrator of public service, previously said a 1989 ordinance set the speed limit at 55 mph on unpaved roads in the county.

The new ordinance would reduce the speed limit to 40 miles per hour on unmarked roads that aren't paved, which would match state law, Frasier said.

Reducing the speed limit on unposted and unpaved roads is necessary for the safety of the public, road workers and sheriff's deputies, Frasier said. Road crews have about 15 close calls each year while working on dirt roads, he said.

Justice of the Peace Susan Anglin said she supports the change.

"It will improve the safety factor for our Road Department when they are working on repairs and for the drivers on the road," she said.

The Quorum Court also approved:

Submitting an application for the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission Marine Fuel Tax Program. The Game and Fish Commission will share the cost by covering 75% of the $333,637 and the county satisfying a 25% match requirement with an in-kind match of $121,249.

Submitting an application for the Justice and Mental Health Collaboration Program. The Bureau of Justice Assistance will share the cost by covering 80% of funding in years one and two and 60% in year three for a total cost of $550,000 and requiring the county to provide a 20% in-kind match in years one and two and 40% match in year three for a total match of $231,250.

A 2022 budget cleanup to appropriate expenses and transfers to various department categories including the General Fund, Health Insurance Fund, Tax Collector Automation Fund, Assessor's Amendment 79 Fund, Jail Operation and Maintenance Fund, Public Defender Fund, American Rescue Plan Act Fund, Sheriff's Commissary Fund, Veteran's Court Grant Fund and Adult Drug Court Fund.

A $700,000 appropriation to roll forward a fiscal year 2022 grant appropriation for fire trucks that were ordered and not received prior to the end of the year.

A $10,000 appropriation to fund a 2022 payment to Illinois River Watershed Partnership. Calendar year expenses for 2022 are closed, and the invoice was not paid prior to year-end closing.

Thursday night's meeting was the last for County Attorney George Spence. He announced at the Oct. 27 Quorum Court meeting he planned to step down in March. He has been county attorney for more than 15 years. He also served as Bentonville city attorney and was replaced by Andrew Myers in January.

March 30 was proclaimed "George Spence Day" in Benton County, and a proclamation was read by County Judge Barry Moehring.

"Your counsel will be missed," Moehring said.

The law firm Harrington Miller will represent the county going forward with Tom Kieklak as main attorney. The annual budget for legal services is $80,000, said Deborah Fischer, county comptroller.