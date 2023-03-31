100 years ago

March 31, 1923

Two would-be burglars, frightened away from the home of Mrs. J. C. Townsend ... at 9:30 o'clock last night, had several narrow escapes, but succeeded in boarding Missouri Pacific passenger train No. 3 and making their escape. Their narrow escape from death under the wheels of No. 3 was told by Patrolman Ives and members of the crew of a switch engine, who witnessed the daring escape. ... The train was running about 15 miles an hour when the prowlers reached the pilot of the locomotive. Without hesitation, the prowlers ran in front of the train. Some members of the switching crew who witnessed the daring break for liberty said the pilot missed one of the men not more than a foot. ... When the train passed that point, the switchmen said the men caught the "blinds" and rode out. Thirty minutes later, a special agent for the railroad arrested two men under the Third street viaduct.

50 years ago

March 31, 1973

The House of Representatives passed a bill Friday to require all children to be immunized against rubella (German measles) before they are admitted to public or private schools in the state. ... The bill now goes to the governor for his signature. The Senate passed the bill, sponsored by Senator John F. (Mutt) Gibson Sr., of Dermott, Monday.

25 years ago

March 31, 1998

WASHINGTON -- The familiar phrase "paying with plastic" may take on an entirely new meaning. The government is testing new materials for the nation's folding money -- including a tough but flexible plastic. Advocates say plastic, or polymer, bills last longer than paper, are more difficult to counterfeit and don't get all wrinkly when accidentally laundered. They're less prone to rejection by change machines and, when worn out, can be recycled into other plastic products. Skeptics worry the public would reject them, that they would force an expensive retooling of currency-sorting and counting machines and that such a radical change could subtly undermine confidence in the U.S. dollar.

10 years ago

March 31, 2013

MAYFLOWER -- The cleanup of thousands of gallons of oil spilled from a ruptured Exxon Mobil pipeline in Mayflower on Friday will last for weeks, putting more than 20 families out of their homes for a yet-to-be-determined length of time, authorities said. Air-quality readings near the point of the rupture -- between two homes in the Northwoods subdivision near Arkansas 89 -- have consistently been reading above the recommended level of exposure, causing police to call for the evacuation of 22 houses on North Starlite Road and Shade Tree Lane. All but one of the affected families complied with the evacuation order. Some other people in the nearly 50-lot subdivision who were not ordered to evacuate left anyway because of the odor and health concerns, they said at a community meeting Saturday afternoon.