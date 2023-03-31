PB man held in shooting at home

A Pine Bluff man was arrested and a police officer escaped injury after a single gunshot was fired inside a residence Wednesday.

A lone officer responded to a domestic disturbance call at 6303 Thrasher St. in the Watson Chapel section of the city and was inside the house, according to Pine Bluff police Lt. David DeFoor.

The officer was not in the same room as the suspect when the shot was fired, and it was not clear whether the shot was aimed at her, DeFoor said. The officer did not fire back, he added.

State police and law enforcement officers from across Jefferson County responded to the officer's call of shots fired and conducted a "slow and methodical search" of the house for the suspect so as to not risk another gunshot, DeFoor said.

While in the house, he added, officers unsuccessfully tried to negotiate with the suspect as he refused to respond.

Officers then went after the suspect, found him in a bathroom and arrested him without incident, ending the conflict that lasted about two hours, according to DeFoor.

The suspect has been identified as Jaylen K. Williams, 22. He was booked into the Jefferson County jail at 9:10 p.m. on suspicion of aggravated assault on an employee of a correctional facility, according to the jail log.

The intended victims in the domestic disturbance were not injured and left the house when Williams became violent, DeFoor said. The officer was not hurt but was emotionally shaken, he added.

Williams is expected to appear in Jefferson County District Court this morning.