Rick Lee’s Oaklawn selections and analysis First post — 12:35 p.m.

THURSDAY'S RESULTS 1-9 (11.1%)

MEET 143-476 (30%)

LEE'S LOCK Quick to Blame in the first

BEST BET Kaboom Baby in the seventh

LONG SHOT Run Poppy in the sixth

CONFIDENCE RATINGS

****confident choice

***plenty to like

**things to like

*educated guess

1 Purse $30,000, 1 1/16 miles, 3-year-olds and up which have never won two races, claiming $10,000

QUICK TO BLAME**** finished second in an unusually fast conditioned claiming race last month, and he is taking a drop in price for the leading trainer. WORDS OF WISDOM has not raced since October, but he possesses good route speed and is spotted well for a stable having an excellent meeting. JACKS FIRE BALLS has finished no worse than fourth in his past four races, and the pace should be honest enough to set up his late run.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

3 Quick to Blame;Torres;Diodoro;1-1

2 Words of Wisdom;Castillo;Schultz;5-1

6 Jacks Fire Balls;Arrieta;Van Berg;3-1

1 Smooth Scat;Fuentes;Smith;6-1

5 Levy;Bejarano;Moquett;15-1

7 Quality Run;De La Cruz;Martin;20-1

4 Fetchs Brahm;Court;Fires;30-1

2 Purse $33,000, 1 mile, fillies and mares, 4-year-olds and up, starter allowance

XYLOPHONE** has the distinction of being beaten a nose in back to back races, and the late-runner should get a favorable setup and switches to the leading rider. HOPING FOR A RING easily defeated $10,000 rivals, and she put several good races together last season once in good form. CARELESS HEIRESS contested a fast pace in a strong runner-up finish earlier in the month, and she keeps top rider Francisco Arrieta.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

3 Xylophone;Torres;McBride;5-2

6 Hoping for a Ring;Gonzalez;Schleis;7-2

8 Careless Heiress;Arrieta;McKnight;9-2

2 Close to Me;Bowen;Puhl;6-1

9 Emerald Princess;Jordan;Green;8-1

7 Dream Streak;Castillo;Rosin;8-1

5 Simona's Choice;Saez;Jacquot;15-1

4 A Girl Like Me;Asmussen;Hollendorfer;15-1

1 Becky's Tattoo;Bailey;Hewitt;12-1

3 Purse $115,000, 1 1/16 miles, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up, allowance

JUBELLA*** has finished first or second in seven consecutive races, and she is moving into an entry-level allowance following a fast starter allowance victory. LET'S DUET has finished with energy and determination in five consecutive starts, and her last win was recorded at a higher class level than the top selection. BRITTLE AND YOO crossed the wire one position behind the second selection last month, and she represents the leading stable.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

1 Jubella;Zimmerman;Diodoro;9-5

6 Let's Duet;Torres;McPeek;8-5

7 Brittle and Yoo;Bejarano;Diodoro;5-1

2 Blameitonmidnight;Cabrera;Davis;6-1

8 Jump Into the Fire;Juarez;Colebrook;10-1

5 Sand and Sea;Castillo;Mott;20-1

4 Gimme Candy;Gaffalione;Amoss;20-1

3 Into Disco;Garcia;Mott;20-1

4 Purse $40,000, 1 3/16 miles, 4-year-olds and up, starter allowance

HELLORHIGHWATER** had a modest two-race win streak snapped when second best, and the sharp front-runner drew inside and is taking a drop in class. TIGER MOON has won three of his past five races, and he returns to the starter allowance ranks after a fourth-place allowance finish. WHAT A COUNTRY has finished determinedly in consecutive second-place finishes, and he did win his previous three races last season in Kentucky.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

1 Hellorhighwater;Garcia;Combs;3-1

5 Tiger Moon;Baze;Schultz;4-1

8 What a Country;Arrieta;Shirer;9-2

2 Coach Adams;Juarez;Hollendorfer;7-2

6 Flatout Winner;Cabrera;Litfin;5-1

9 City Legend;Zimmerman;Diodoro;6-1

3 Celerity;Asmussen;Asmussen;20-1

4 Great Faces;Torres;Compton;20-1

7 Jingle;Saez;Lauer;30-1

5 Purse $30,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up which have never won two races, claiming $10,000

BAYSHORE FOXES** earned the field's fastest Beyer figures in three races last fall in Kentucky, and she returns to dirt after a disappointing race against better in a route at Turfway. BAD OUTLOOK added blinkers and responded with a second-place finish at this condition March 10, and the beaten odds-on favorite may make amends. ESSENTIAL BELLA finished second at this condition just two races back, and she picks up the leading rider for new trainer Karl Broberg.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

5 Bayshore Foxes;Arrieta;Van Berg;5-2

2 Bad Outlook;Zimmerman;Diodoro;9-2

8 Essential Bella;Torres;Broberg;5-1

7 Alita;Bowen;Gibson;6-1

1 Queenies Way;De La Cruz;Haran;8-1

9 Martique Miss;Gaffalione;Asmussen;6-1

3 Go Go Go;Castillo;Villafranco;10-1

6 Graydawn Day;Gonzalez;Jacquot;12-1

11 Back Seat Betty;Asmussen;Stewart;15-1

10 Sweetness To;Borel;Westermann;30-1

4 Lumberjack Empire;Cabrera;Romero;30-1

6 Purse $30,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds, maiden claiming $20,000

RUN POPPY** showed promise in a second-place debut last summer at Churchill, and he is taking a significant drop and returns to a preferred distance after chasing a fast pace and stopping in a two-turn debut. PROPELLANT is fit and ready after three useful front-running route races, and he represents strong connections. CHICAGO'S GRAY is another who hit the brakes after contesting a strong route pace, and he is also dropping in class and returning to a better distance.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

11 Run Poppy;Santana;Mott;6-1

8 Propellant;Gaffalione;Maker;2-1

9 Chicago's Gray;Asmussen;Asmussen;8-1

2 Storm Approaching;Arrieta;Contreras;7-2

4 Six Whips;Court;Moysey;9-2

1Unbowed;Eramia;Morse;12-1

5 Explosive Pride;Jordan;Martin;15-1

10 Malorie's Big Boy;Cabrera;Richard;20-1

7 Racing in My Heart;Torres;Shorter;20-1

6 Scott City;Garcia;Morse;30-1

3 Procharger;Wales;Mason;20-1

7 Purse $115,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up, Arkansas-bred, allowance

KABOOM BABY*** is back in a restricted allowance following a second-place stake finish, and she is strictly the one to fear inside the final furlong. CONNIE K crossed the finish line one position behind the top selection in the Downthedustyroad, and the beaten post-time favorite is quick and a local stake winner. SULWE raced wide defeating entry-level allowance rivals in December, and she is lightly raced and eligible to show more.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

7 Kaboom Baby;Quinonez;Witt;7-5

1 Connie K;Bejarano;Morse;9-5

6 Sulwe;Gaffalione;Moquett;6-1

3 Richness;Bailey;Swearingen;8-1

5 Run Fearless;Torres;Fires;10-1

8 My Dams Atitude;Castillo;Westermann;20-1

9 Lady Astrid;Harr;Cline;20-1

2 Five Queens;Eramia;Souza;30-1

4 Heated Argument;Gonzalez;Gonzalez;30-1

8 Purse $115,000, 5 1/2 furlongs, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up, allowance optional claiming

ADALINE JULIA** is unbeaten in two starts at the meeting, and her subsequent breezes are encouraging and she may continue right up the class ladder. GUNNING defeated a talented sprinter clearing her first allowance condition, and the race produced the fastest last-race Beyer figure. SUMMER SHOES is a stake winning Arkansas-bred mare who has won four of her past five races.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

7 Adaline Julia;Dettori;Diodoro;5-2

2 Gunning;Arrieta;McPeek;3-1

3 Summer Shoes;Bailey;Swearingen;9-2

5 Sue Ellen Mishkin;Saez;Shirer;6-1

9 American Lily;Garcia;Miller;6-1

10 Mercy Warren;Torres;DeVaux;8-1

6 Canada's Customs;Santana;Asmussen;15-1

4 Let's Be Clear;Murrill;Hartman;20-1

8 Jets a Ginnin;Castillo;Villafranco;20-1

1 A Real Appeal;Bejarano;Amoss;20-1

9 The Matron. Purse $250,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 4-year-olds and up

WICKED HALO*** is a three-time Grade II stake winning mare who has trained well at Fair Grounds after a third-place finish in the Breeders' Cup Filly and Mare Sprint. MATAREYA won four of five races in 2022, including the GI Acorn at Belmont, and she looms a big threat in her first race against older. TEDDY'S BARINO won a two-turn stake last summer at Del Mar, and she ships from California following a clear optional claiming victory.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

6 Wicked Halo;Gaffalione;Asmussen;2-1

2 Matareya;Prat;Cox;5-2

5 Teddy's Barino;Dettori;Glatt;7-2

3 Pretty Birdie;Cabrera;Casse;7-2

7 Samurai Charm;Santana;Miller;10-1

1 I'm the Boss of Me;Arrieta;Compton;15-1

4 Dealing Justice;Castillo;Mott;15-1

10 Purse $55,000, 1 mile, 3-year-olds and up, starter allowance

NINJA WARRIOR** has a clear victory and a tough-luck loss in two races against similar this meeting, and the in-form sprinter is bred to carry his speed this far. RAM is dropping in class after making a mild rally in a sprint, and the proven route runner is making his third start after a long vacation. JEDREK was a sharp winner at this level just two races back, and he looms a contender on a fast or wet track.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

11 Ninja Warrior;Torres;Diodoro;9-5

5 Ram;Saez;Lukas;8-1

3 Jedrek;Juarez;Lauer;9-2

6 Prodigious Bay;Bejarano;Moquett;6-1

1 Lil Bro Coop;Murrill;Hartman;8-1

8 Mumayaz;Arrieta;Peitz;12-1

4 Wolfe County;Cabrera;McPeek;12-1

12 Jolly Tommy;Castillo;Diodoro;15-1

7 Pats Property;Zimmerman;Haran;15-1

2 Sono Grato;Gaffalione;Asmussen;15-1

9 Pledgeofallegiance;Asmussen;Asmussen;20-1

10 Stellar Tap;Jordan;Anderson;30-1