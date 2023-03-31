BASEBALL

CAMDEN HARMONY GROVE 10, SMACKOVER 0 Braden Brown tossed a no-hitter to lift Camden Harmony Grove (13-4, 5-0 3A-8). Brown, who struck out seven, also drove in two runs for the Hornets. Caleb Johnson recorded three hits as well for Camden Harmony Grove.

CONWAY 5, JONESBORO 1 (9) Thomas Ford's two-out grand slam in the ninth inning propelled Conway (12-4, 4-0 6A-Central) on the road. Prestyn Ribbing got the win on the mound for the Wampus Cats.

LONOKE 4, MAUMELLE 1 Jaxon Ingle allowed four hits and struck out 15 to carry Lonoke (13-1) to its 12th consecutive victory.

MORRILTON 12, DARDANELLE 1 Caden Meeler didn't allow a hit as Morrilton (6-6, 2-0 4A-4) cruised. Maddox Hogan hit a grand slam for the Devil Dogs, who had six runs in the third inning to break free and pull away.

SHILOH CHRISTIAN 8, BERRYVILLE 0 Jonas Nantze drove in three runs to push Shiloh Christian (8-6, 1-1 4A-1) past the Bobcats. Colby O'Leary added two RBI as well for the Saints.

STUTTGART 10, CROSSETT 9 Jatavian Gaddy had two hits, including a home run, to power Stuttgart (8-2, 4-0 4A-8) to its eighth straight win. Cedric Hawkins also had two hits and scored two runs for the Ricebirds, who banged out 12 hits.

SOFTBALL

MELBOURNE 4, MOUNTAIN HOME 2 Katie Miller and Taylor Youngblood had two hits each as Melbourne (8-5) doubled up the Lady Bombers. Abby Lawrence blasted a home run and Kallie Thornton gave up 9 hits while striking out 7 in 7 innings in the victory. Olivia Crabb went 3 for 4 for Mountain Home (7-4).

MIDLAND 10, WONDERVIEW 6 Sydney Canard, Madelyn Jefford, Gabrielle Jefford and Danica Brown all had two hits each as Midland (8-2) prevailed. Abbigail Baker hit two home runs for Wonderview (7-2).

SPRINGDALE HAR-BER 2, BENTONVILLE WEST 1 Cloey Maudlin went 2 for 3 to lead Har-Ber (6-3, 5-1 6A-West) to its fifth victory in a row. Anniston Reith gave up three hits in the win for the Lady Wildcats.