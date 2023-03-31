Sanders, legislators sign off on state tax-cut agreement





Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders and legislative leaders have agreed to enact an individual income tax cut totaling about $100 million a year and a corporate income tax cut totaling about $24 million a year before this year's regular session ends, Sanders announced Thursday.

Sen. Jonathan Dismang, R-Searcy, said the state's top individual income tax rate would be cut from 4.9% to 4.7% and the state's top corporate income tax rate would be cut from 5.3% to 5.1%, retroactive to Jan. 1, 2023, under his Senate Bill 549.

Sanders and legislative leaders announced their income tax agreement at a news conference in the governor's conference room on the 81st day of the 94th General Assembly's regular session, which legislative leaders said they are aiming to wrap up potentially April 7. Besides Dismang, legislative leaders at the news conference included House Speaker Matthew Shepherd, R-El Dorado; Senate Revenue and Taxation Committee Chairman Jimmy Hickey, R-Texarkana; and House Revenue and Taxation Committee Chairman Les Eaves, R-Searcy.

Sanders, who was sworn in Jan. 10 as governor, said her administration already has taken steps to enact major changes designed to make Arkansas the best place to live, to work and to raise a family.

"As long as we continue to have some of the highest tax rates in the region, the simple truth is that the talent, the families, and the businesses we create will leave our state for greener pastures," the Republican governor said.

Sanders said she made a campaign pledge to responsibly cut income tax rates and she is delivering on that promise. The proposed tax cuts would benefit about 1.1 million taxpayers in Arkansas, she said.

"Arkansans will feel this tax relief immediately, and I don't think it can come fast enough" with the cost of groceries and gas rising under President Joe Biden, Sanders said.

"This bill is aimed directly at the hardworking Arkansans hurting the most from inflation," she said, adding that the tax relief for businesses will help retain companies that have employed Arkansans for decades.

With Texas and Tennessee not having state income taxes, Arkansas has to continue to work toward wiping the income tax off the books, Sanders said.

Dismang, a co-chairman of the Joint Budget Committee and a member of the Senate Revenue and Taxation Committee, said legislative leaders and the governor plan to have more discussions about the potential of additional tax cuts.

Afterward, he said it's likely the proposed Revenue Stabilization Act for fiscal 2024 will be placed on state lawmakers' desks today. The Revenue Stabilization Act prioritizes the distribution of state general revenue to state-supported programs.

Bruno Showers, senior policy analyst for Arkansas Advocates for Children and Families, said Thursday in a written statement that "SB549 would cut our personal and corporate income tax to primarily benefit the wealthiest among us.

"As a state we still need to pay for teachers, maintain our roads, and provide public services for the elderly and those with disabilities," he said.

"Cuts to the top tax rate ultimately shift the burden of government services that benefit us all to sales and excise taxes that fall most heavily on everyday Arkansans," Showers said. "Instead of cutting revenue to benefit the wealthy and big business, we should invest our public money in a way that creates shared prosperity for all Arkansans."

The top individual income tax rate of 4.7% would apply to Arkansans having more than $87,000 in net income and to their income of $8,801 and above, for tax years starting on or after Jan. 1, 2023, under Senate Bill 549. That top rate also would apply to Arkansans having net income of less than $87,000 and their income of $24,300 to $87,000 for tax years starting on or after Jan. 1, 2023.

The top corporate income tax rate of 5.1% would apply to net income of corporations exceeding $25,000 for tax years starting on or after Jan. 1, 2023.

In November, then-Gov. Asa Hutchinson proposed a $314 million increase in the state's general revenue budget to $6.33 billion in fiscal 2024, starting July 1, 2023, with $200 million of the increase earmarked for public schools.

At that time, the former Republican governor said his proposed budget for fiscal 2024 would represent a 5.2% increase over the current budget of $6.02 billion, leaving a projected general revenue surplus of $254.9 million at the end of fiscal 2024. Considering annual inflation was more than 8% at that time, limiting the growth of the state's general revenue budget to 5.2% reflects conservative budgeting, he said.

The state Department of Education has projected Sanders' education overhaul law, Act 237, will cost $297.5 million, including $150 million in "new money" in fiscal 2024.

Act 237 raises the state's minimum teacher salary from $36,000 to $50,000 a year, grants other teachers $2,000 salary increases, creates Educational Freedom Accounts to help students attend private schools, parochial schools or home school, and enacts many other changes in the education system.

The House Education Committee on Thursday night endorsed House Bill 1688 by Committee Chairman Brian Evans, R-Cabot, which would increase per-student foundation funding by $205 to $7,618 for the 2023-2024 school year and to $7,771 for the 2024-2025 school year.

Full-time classified staff, bus drivers, custodians and other school workers would receive funding for about a $2-per-hour raise, according to Evans. In addition, the state would fund a 1.8% cost-of-living adjustment for teachers and school secretaries in fiscal year 2024 and a 2.2% increase in fiscal year 2025, he said.

Nearly four months ago, the state's top corporate income tax rate dropped from 5.9% t0 5.3%, on Jan. 1, 2023.

The 0.6% reduction in the state's top corporate income tax rate was the result of Hutchinson and the Legislature's enactment of measures in the Aug. 9-11 special session to also accelerate the reduction of the state's top individual income tax rate from 5.5% to 4.9%, retroactive to Jan. 1, 2022, and the reduction of the top corporate income tax rate from 5.9% to 5.3%, effective Jan. 1, 2023.

The tax cut measures enacted in the August special session also granted a temporary unrefundable income tax credit of $150 for individual taxpayers with net income up to $87,000 and of $300 for married taxpayers filing jointly with net income of up to $174,000, and adopting the 2022 federal Section 179 depreciation schedule as it existed Jan. 1, 2022, which provides an income tax deduction for the expensing of certain property.

The measures were projected by the finance department to collectively reduce state general revenue by $500.1 million in fiscal 2023 that ends June 30, $166.1 million more in fiscal 2024 that starts July 1, $69.5 million more in fiscal 2025, $18.4 million more in fiscal 2026, and $8.4 million more in fiscal 2027, according to the finance department.

The state's general revenue budget that supports programs such as the public schools, human service programs, colleges and universities and correctional programs is $6.02 billion in fiscal 2023.

The finance department is projecting a $598 million general revenue surplus at the end of fiscal 2023.

Arkansas enacted an individual income tax in 1929 with a top rate of 5%. Act 221 of 1971 increased the state's top individual income tax rate to 7%. Hutchinson has noted that the state's top individual income tax was 7% when he was elected as governor in 2014 and now is 4.9%.

In fiscal 2024, the finance department has projected collecting $3.6 billion in individual income taxes, $3.3 billion in sales and use taxes and $492.9 million in corporate income taxes as part of its forecast for general revenue collections of $8 billion. The department has projected individual income tax refunds of $542 million and corporate income tax refunds of $76.7 million in fiscal 2024.

During her successful campaign for governor, Sanders repeatedly stated that she wants to responsibly phase out the state's income tax to ensure Arkansas remains competitive with its neighboring states and so Arkansans are keeping more of their money.





Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders, at Thursday’s news conference with House Speaker Matthew Shepherd (from left), Sen. Jonathan Dismang and Senate Revenue and Taxation Committee Chairman Jimmy Hickey, said major changes designed to make Arkansas the best place to live, work and raise a family have been enacted since she took office. With the new tax cuts, “Arkansans will feel this tax relief immediately and I don’t think it can come fast enough,” she said. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Staci Vandagriff)





