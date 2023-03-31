Severe storms predicted Friday afternoon for much of Arkansas

A "powerful" weather front that could produce damaging winds, tornadoes, and very large hail is forecast to move through Arkansas this afternoon, according to the National Weather Service in North Little Rock.

The storm front, which is forecast to enter Central Arkansas around 1 p.m., has most of the middle portion of the state under an enhanced risk of severe weather while the area of the state from Little Rock up to Jonesboro is under a moderate risk, which is described as long-lived, widespread and intense.

According to the weather service, the storm could be capable of baseball-sized hail and 60-80 mph winds, while also having a medium potential for creating tornadoes. The weather service predicts the storm will produce 1/4 to 3/4 of an inch of rain. Though with another storm front expected next week, it forecasts anywhere from two to more than four inches of rain through Thursday.

The forecast has Friday's storm reaching its most severe conditions around 3 p.m.

The atmosphere will destabilize as a warm front lifts northward, and is followed by increasing warmth/moisture. Storms will intensify and become severe farther east as the afternoon progresses, with tornadoes most likely in the northeast.

Wind speeds will average 15 to 25 mph on Friday, and gusts will reach 35 to 45 mph.











