Speaking of service …

One of the exciting parts of training in the military is getting to ride on cool things. Like helicopters. If you ever get the opportunity to ride one of those map-of-the-Earth trips in which the helicopter zooms along at top speed but close to the ground, take it. It's better than anything at the State Fair. Maybe because it's real.

Helicopters and helicopter training are an important part of not just the Army, but the Navy and Marines. The fly-boys and fly-girls do everything from extraction from the ocean to combat arms.

Wednesday night in Kentucky, near Fort Campbell, two Blackhawk helicopters crashed into each other. The time given to the press would indicate night training.

Nine service members died.

The soldiers were of the 101st Airborne Division, of the "air assault" variety. "Airborne" are the guys who jump out of airplanes. "Air assault" are the guys who repel out of helicopters. There are many people trained to do both.

As of Thursday morning, the brass was investigating and calling next of kin.

This goes to show how those in the service put themselves in harm's way, even in garrison.

And it also goes to show that there's rarely such a thing as a "routine training mission."