BASKETBALL

Butters joins ASU men's team as assistant

For the second time in as many days, Arkansas State has added to Bryan Hodgson's men's basketball staff, naming Thomas 'Tee" Butters as an assistant coach after spending the past nine seasons at Charleston Southern.

Butters began as a manager and then graduate assistant for Oliver Purnell at Clemson before going to Charleston Southern in 2014 as the program's director of operations and video coordinator. Butters was promoted to assistant coach in 2017 and was tabbed as associate head coach in 2019.

"Tee is a great basketball mind and has helped run the offense at Charleston Southern," Hodgson wrote in a release. "We have known each other for almost 15 years since running summer camps, and we've stayed in touch ever since. He is a proven coach on both sides of the ball and is a huge addition to our staff with his strong player-development skills with guards."

Butters, like fellow new ASU assistant Jamie Quarles, participated in the Jay Bilas Coaches Leadership Program last summer, and he is the grandson of former Duke Athletic Director Tom Butters, who hired Mike Krzyzewski in 1980.

-- Mitchell Gladstone

TRACK AND FIELD

Hayward wins vault

University of Arkansas junior Mackenzie Hayward cleared 13 feet, 71/4 inches to win the College Division Thursday in windy conditions at the Texas Relays in Austin, Texas. Razorbacks senior Bailee McCorkle finished fourth with a clearance of 13-11/2.

The Invitational Division of the Texas Relays women's pole vault on Saturday will include Razorbacks Amanda Fassold and Kaitlyn Banas.

BASEBALL

Williams Baptist sweeps doubleheader

Williams Baptist College (17-16, 4-4 American Midwest Conference) swept a doubleheader from Harris-Stowe State on Thursday, winning 10-1 and 5-4 in Walnut Ridge.

Luis Febres hit a grand slam in the first game to go with an RBI double and an RBI single from Dezmond Cordova, as well as RBI singles from Jacob Watkins and Dylan Creech. Noah Willingham pitched a complete game for the Eagles, allowing 1 run off 3 hits with 1 walk and 6 strikeouts.

Febres and Trae Barnes hit RBI singles in the second game, while Skylar Morrison added a two-run single. Parker Jeffries allowed 4 runs off 9 hits with 1 walk and 7 strikeouts over 82/3 innings.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services